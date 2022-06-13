Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on June 14. Afghanistan have already sealed the series and will be looking to complete a whitewash.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss in the second T20I and opted to bat first. On the back of a half-century from Najibullah Zadran and a cameo from Nabi, they posted 170/5 on the board.

The Zimbabwe batters succumbed to the pressure as only three batters managed to get into double digits, finishing their innings at 149/7 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Afghanistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 14 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. Temperatures in Harare are expected to range between eight and 22 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Tendai Chatara picked up two wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 170 in 20 overs in the last match. Innocent Kaia (54) and Sikandar Raza (41) tried hard but the other batters failed to contribute as they lost the game by 21 runs.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano

Afghanistan

Contributions from Najibullah Zadran (57 off 46 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (43* off 22 balls) helped them finish their innings on 170/5 in the second T20I. Rashid Khan picked up two wickets as they restricted Zimbabwe to 149 to win the game by 21 runs.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The Afghan has been brilliant on this tour so far. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have failed to win a single match and need to bring out their A-game to avoid a clean sweep by the visitors.

Afghanistan look like a well-balanced unit and should be gunning to continue their winning momentum in their next match as well.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

