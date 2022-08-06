Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 7. Zimbabwe lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game was a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted a mammoth 303 on the board, losing only two wickets. Their top four batters scored fifties as the hosts struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

What followed was a batting masterclass from Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza as they both smashed centuries and helped their side chase down the massive total in the penultimate over. The Bangladesh bowlers tried hard but could only bag five wickets as they handed Zimbabwe an early lead in the series.

Zimbabwe will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series on Sunday itself. Bangladesh will be without the services of Litton Das for the rest of the series and will have to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: August 7 2022, Sunday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect another high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature in Harare expected to range between eight and 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

The bowlers struggled in the first game as Bangladesh set a target of 304 for them. Innocent Kaia (110) and Sikandar Raza (135*) scored brilliant tons and put up a solid partnership to help them chase down the total.

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh

On the back of fifties from Tamim Iqbal (62), Litton Das (81), Anamul Haque (73), and Mushfiqur Rahim (52*), they posted 303 on the board in the first game of the series. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick up only five wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

A solid performance from Zimbabwe helped them get an early lead in the series. They will be eyeing a series win on Sunday whereas Bangladesh need to come out all guns blazing to keep the series alive and force the series into a decider.

Zimbabwe have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward by beating Bangladesh in the second ODI.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

