Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already won the series thanks to some terrific batting from Sikandar Raza. He scored stunning tons in the team's run chases against Bangladesh.

This has been one of the best phases for Zimbabwe in international cricket, having won the T20I series earlier and have now sealed the ODI series as well. Moreover, this has been an extremely rare case of them sealing the series with a game to go.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are facing extreme scrutiny after losses in both series on the tour. Their batting, as usual, has clicked but the bowling attack hasn’t been penetrative enough to pick wickets at regular intervals while defending big scores.

In the second ODI, which was a must-win game for them, Mahmudullah scored an excellent unbeaten 80 while Tamim Iqbal (50) and Afif Hossain (41) also contributed with the bat to take the team’s total to 290 in their 50 overs.

Zimbabwe initially stuttered in the chase, with their top four getting dismissed for just 49 runs in 15 overs. However, it was the duo of their skipper Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza who revived the innings brilliantly with a 201-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Both the batters smashed their respective tons with the former’s being his maiden century in the format. Raza made sure he stayed in the middle until the end with an unbeaten 117. Zimbabwe chased down the target with five wickets and 15 balls in hand.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: August 10, 2022: 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has produced two high-scoring encounters already and expect a similar surface on offer for the third and final ODI. With Zimbabwe chasing down 290 and 304 in two matches, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The weather in Harare is set to be clear for the final game of the series. Temperatures might hover in the late 20s with no chance of rain predicted.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Very seldom does it happen that Zimbabwe have sealed the series with a game to go. But they are still likely to go with their strongest XI. With a crucial India series coming up later this month, the hosts will want to get their confidence sky high.

Probable XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Brad Evans, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh

Bangladesh might take a look at Mohammad Naim for the third and final ODI to replace Anamul Haque. They don't have many options to chop and change but the visitors will be keen on ending the tour on a high.

Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Anamul Haque/Mohammad Naim, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

With so many injury issues, Bangladesh are struggling to put their strongest playing XI. They have not been able to defend scores of 290 and 303 in two ODIs so far and will have to pick wickets in the middle overs as well to put pressure on Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, would love to ride home the advantage and cleansweep the visitors. This would be a huge boost for them ahead of the India series that is scheduled to start on August 18.

Zimbabwe are the favorites to win this match and seal the series 3-0.

Prediction: Zimbabwe are expected to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh channel list and live streaming

TV - NA

Live Streaming - Fancode

