Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are all set to clash in the third and final game of their T20I series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (July 25).

Bangladesh posted a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the first T20I to take the lead in the series. However, hosts Zimbabwe fought back in the second T20I as a 23-run win helped them square the series 1-1.

The visiting side displayed an all-round performance in the first game, bundling Zimbabwe out for a modest 152. They then came out and made light work of the target, chasing it down comfortably with seven deliveries and eight wickets to spare.

Looking at their dominant performance in the first T20I, many expected Bangladesh to seal the series in the second game. However, hosts Zimbabwe weren’t going to let the series get out of their hands just yet.

They came roaring back in the second game to script an inspirational win. Defending 166 runs, they skittled Bangladesh out for 143 to take the series into the third and final T20I, which will now be the decider.

The likes of Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim and Shoriful Islam, among others, have been key performers for Bangladesh in this series so far. Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza have done well for Zimbabwe.

Having won the ODI series, Bangladesh will want to sign off with another series win. However, Zimbabwe have made a spirited comeback and will be up for the challenge. A series win could do the hosts a great deal of good moving forward.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2021

Date: July 25, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Weather Report

Conditions at the Harare Sports Club are suitable for the game with sunny weather expected on the day and close to no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius with roughly 44% humidity.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be good for batting with a little bit of assistance for the pacers early on. The batsmen will look to feed off the bounce from the surface. Going into the game, the spinners will have a vital role to play as there will be turn on offer as the game progresses. Whoever wins the toss would ideally want to bat first. Anything around and above 160 will be a good score on this wicket.

Predicted Playing XI

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Zimbabwe comes into this game on the back of a stunning win and have momentum on their side. However, Bangladesh possesses far more experienced players and proven match-winners in the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and others. These players have often come good in intense and pressure situations. So, in a contest like this, Bangladesh should get past the line and seal the series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra