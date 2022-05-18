Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, May 19. Zimbabwe currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

After electing to bat first in the first game, Zimbabwe posted 153 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Craig Ervine. The Namibian bowlers struggled a bit as they managed to pick up only four wickets.

Namibia then got off to a brilliant start but lost their way while chasing. They lost wickets regularly as they finished their innings on 146, falling short by seven runs.

It was a solid performance from the hosts as they won a closely-fought first game of the series. They will look to repeat their performance in the second T20I. Namibia, on the other hand, lost in the key moments in the first T20I and need to hold their nerves in crunch situations to level the series on Thursday.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 2nd T20I, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe, 2022.

Date and Time: May 19 2022, Thursday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is good for batting. The batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and we expect a full game to be played on Thursday.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Contributions from Craig Ervine (55*) and Sikandar Raza (37) helped them post 153 on the board in the first T20I. Milton Shumba bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets as it helped them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandan Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga.

Namibia

Bernard Scholtz picked up two wickets as they restricted Zimbabwe to 153 in the first T20I. Divan la Cock scored 66 at the top of the order but his wicket led to a collapse and the lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by seven runs.

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

The hosts were brilliant in the first game of the T20I series and managed to take an early lead in the series. They will look to repeat their performance on Thursday while the Namibian side will be eager to bounce back in the series.

Zimbabwe have the winning momentum behind them and we expect them to carry it forward by winning the second T20I.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel.

