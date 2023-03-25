Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are set to face each other in the third game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, March 25. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

The series has been an exciting one thus far. Both teams have everything to play for going into the deciding game of the series. Teja Nidamanuru became the Player of the Match after the Dutch beat the hosts by three wickets in the series opener.

But thereafter he bagged a golden duck as Zimbabwe won the second game by a run to draw level in the series. Wesley Madhevere was the star of the show for them after he became only the third Zimbabwean bowler after Eddo Brandes and Prosper Utseya to bag an ODI hat-trick.

After being asked to chase down 272, the Netherlands didn’t give up easily. Max O’Dowd and Tom Cooper put on 125 runs for the second wicket. Even as O’Dowd scored 81 runs off 103 balls, Cooper notched 74 runs before getting run out.

With 19 runs needed off the last over, Ryan Klein and Fred Klaasen took 17 runs off Tendai Chatara. With four runs needed off the last ball, the batters took two runs, but failed to complete the third.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, Saturday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare has been a sporting one thus far. Batters and bowlers have had their fair share of joys. The track stays even throughout and hence, fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have been extremely competitive thus far in the series. Both matches went right down to the wire. Chasing teams may have a big advantage since batters are in good form.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

