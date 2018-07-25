Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2018: 3 takeaways for Zimbabwe from the ODI series

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Jul 2018

<p>
Pakistan won the 5-match series 5-0

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is currently undergoing a horrendous period. First, they failed to directly qualify for the ICC 2019 World Cup. Then, they failed at the ICC 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. As a result, ZC removed their skipper Graeme Cremer and sacked the entire coaching staff. Heath Streak had filed a defamation lawsuit against ZC board chairperson, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, for alleged 'slanderous statements.' 

Besides, the ongoing pay dispute forced several senior players to boycott the recently concluded T20I tri-series involving Australia & Pakistan, and the 5-match ODI series against Pakistan. As a result, Zimbabwe failed to register a single victory in both the series. 

Despite being offered a 0-5 whitewash from the hands of Pakistan in the ODI series, Zimbabwe has few positives to take home from the series. Let us look at three such takeaways from the ODI series one by one. 

#3 Fans still believe in their team

En
Fans expressed their disappointment during the precedent T20I tri-series

ICC World Cup Qualifier was a big heartbreak for every Zimbabwe cricket team fans. Despite the failure, fans were proud of their team’s performance. Similar performances were expected from the team in their future fixtures. However, the ongoing salary issue shattered the fans dreams.

During the T20I tri-series, fans greeted the Zimbabwe players with banners and placards, which read statements such as "No to victimization," "ZC board must go" and "enough of mismanagement of funds."

However, their love towards the game remains the same. Even though the total attendance for the ODI series was mediocre, fans continued to visit the stadium to support their team. Even the banners and placards are signs of their love on the national team.

Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
1st ODI | Fri, 13 Jul
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Mon, 16 Jul
ZIM 194/10 (49.2 ov)
PAK 195/1 (36.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 18 Jul
ZIM 67/10 (25.1 ov)
PAK 69/1 (9.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
4th ODI | Fri, 20 Jul
PAK 399/1 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 155/10 (42.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 244 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
5th ODI | Sun, 22 Jul
PAK 364/4 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 233/4 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 131 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
