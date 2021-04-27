Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: 3 best Test encounters

In an ideal cricketing scenario, the history involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe should be filled with one-sided victories in favor of the former. Pakistan have won World Cups, have a cherished record in Test cricket and have seen some of the greatest players in the sport represent the nation over the years.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, only became a Test-playing nation in 1992. They had a golden run in the late 1990s and competed against some of the best teams, but they never quite made it to the highest level. Yet there is a spark whenever the two contrasting sides face each other.

Take the second T20I in the recently-concluded bilateral series between the two nations, for example. Despite scoring a mere 119 runs batting first, Zimbabwe managed to beat Pakistan. The African country also defeated their Asian counterparts against on all odds in an ODI via Super Over last year.

If one believes that such results were the domain of limited-overs cricket, then they are mistaken. Even in Tests, there have been several interesting contests between the two teams. As we approach a two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, let us look at three of the most interesting encounters between the two nations in the longest format.

#1 Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Harare, 1998

Mushtaq Ahmed, here seen bowling in England, proved to be the game-changer with the bat

The first Test between the two teams at Bulawayo ended in a tense draw, with Pakistan managing to hold on in the final two sessions of play on Day 5.

Alistair Campbell elected to bat first in the second Test in Harare and the hosts were largely able to justify the call by scoring 277 in their first innings. In response, Pakistan had a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Advertisement

At 187/8, a big lead seemed inevitable for Zimbabwe. However, Mohammad Wasim and Mushtaq Ahmed stitched together a 147-run partnership to ensure that Pakistan gained a lead.

In Zimbabwe's second innings, Azhar Mahmood, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Mushtaq Ahmed struck at regular intervals to ensure that the African country didn't run away with the game.

Yousuf Youhana, here seen against England, helped Pakistan stay afloat in the chase

Chasing 192 for victory, Pakistan had a few hiccups, especially after they lost the set Saeed Anwar. But the visitors were largely able to sail through at the back of Yousuf Youhana's 52. Still Zimbabwe would regard the three-wicket loss as a missed opportunity.

#2 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Peshawar, 1998

Advertisement

Zimbabwe team celebrates after the third Test, which ended in a draw. This was their first overseas Test series win (Source: AFP)

Even Zimbabwe wouldn't have dreamt that they would avenge their loss to Pakistan in their very next game against the same opponents.

It was the first overseas Test win for Zimbabwe. The African nation decided to bowl first to take advantage of the greenish wicket on display. Pakistan found themselves in the line of fire and lost wickets at regular intervals. But for a 118-run partnership between Ijaz Ahmed and Yousuf Youhana (who would later be known as Mohammad Yousuf), the hosts managed to reach 296.

Wasim Akram, here seen in a game against British Universities, was the hero for Pakistan with the ball

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis then produced a swing bowling masterclass to dismantle Zimbabwe in their first innings. Neil Johnson's heroic 107 off just 117 balls was Zimbabwe's only saving grace.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe gave their best during the 1998 tour of Pakistan. (Source: AFP)

Pakistan, with a 58-runs lead, had an advantage going into the third innings of the match. However, Henry Olonga and Pommie Mbangwa ripped apart the Pakistan batting line-up to restrict them to just 103.

A sensible knock of 73 by Murray Goodwin ensured that Zimbabwe won the Test, their first victory in the longest format abroad.

#3 Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Harare, 2013

Tendai Chatara after delivering against Pakistan in a thriller. (Source: AP)

Much had changed in the world of cricket when Pakistan toured Zimbabwe in 2013. Pakistan were still a top-flight Test side while Zimbabwe, once the rising force in the world of cricket, were languishing at the bottom of the pile. The hosts had already lost the first Test of the two-match series and were staring at a white-wash.

In the second Test, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first. They managed 294 at the back of the fifties through Brendan Taylor and Hamilton Masakadza. In response, Pakistan's innings was a shoddy affair as Zimbabwean bowlers kept chipping in with wickets. Brian Vitori and Tinashe Panyangara restricted them to 230.

Advertisement

Rahat Ali's five-wicket haul then helped Pakistan strike back as they restricted Zimbabwe to 199 in their second innings.

#OnThisDay in 2013, Tendai Chatara's 5/61 helped Zimbabwe pull off a famous 24 run Test victory against Pakistan in Harare! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/D1pRTAashZ — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2018

However, the Zimbabwean bowlers, led by Tendai Chatara, ensured that they got due reward for their efforts in the game. They restricted Pakistan to 239 as Zimbabwe won the game by 24 runs. The 1-1 drawn series 1-1 was a massive achievement for Zimbabwe.