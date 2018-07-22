Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI: Preview

Pakistan have outplayed Zimbabwe in all the four ODIs and will look to end their tour with the 5-0 lead when they face the hosts in the fifth and the final One Day International match in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday. Pakistan dominated Zimbabwe in all the departments throughout the series and will definitely eye for a whitewash. It will be very difficult for the hosts to avoid the embarrassment because Pakistan has been in devastating form since first ODI.

The visitors must have enjoyed the series with the performance which they had. Pakistan must be happy with the performance of their openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq because they both found their rhythm. Their bowlers Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan both also delivered well with the ball. The only thing that Zimbabwe can do is to avoid the whitewash.

Results so far

1st ODI - Pakistan won by 201 runs

2nd ODI - Pakistan won by 9 wickets

3rd ODI - Pakistan won by 9 wickets

4th ODI - Pakistan won by 244 runs

For Pakistan, their star opener Fakhar Zaman has scored a half century, a century and a double ton. He is the leading run scorer with 430 runs in his bank. He also broke many records in the 4th ODI. With 9 wickets in his bag, Pakistani bowler Faheem Ashraf is the leading wicket-taker along with a 5 wicket haul. In the 3rd ODI, he also achieved his career-best 5/22.

For Zimbabwe, it has been the bowlers that have let them down, they have gone for plenty of runs in the series. And also, their batsmen failed to put runs on board. Zimbabwe will have to play some good cricket. Their batsmen will have to stay more time on the crease and put some runs on board. In addition, bowlers will also have to contribute with the ball.

Venue

Same as the previous four games Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The temperature will remain cold and a chance of rain will be predictable.

Teams

Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Zimbabwe : Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Murray(w), Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Prince Masvaure, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Liam Nicholas Roche.