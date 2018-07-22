Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI: Preview

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
38   //    22 Jul 2018, 15:16 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK

Pakistan have outplayed Zimbabwe in all the four ODIs and will look to end their tour with the 5-0 lead when they face the hosts in the fifth and the final One Day International match in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday. Pakistan dominated Zimbabwe in all the departments throughout the series and will definitely eye for a whitewash. It will be very difficult for the hosts to avoid the embarrassment because Pakistan has been in devastating form since first ODI.

The visitors must have enjoyed the series with the performance which they had. Pakistan must be happy with the performance of their openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq because they both found their rhythm. Their bowlers Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan both also delivered well with the ball. The only thing that Zimbabwe can do is to avoid the whitewash.

Results so far

1st ODI - Pakistan won by 201 runs

2nd ODI - Pakistan won by 9 wickets

3rd ODI - Pakistan won by 9 wickets

4th ODI - Pakistan won by 244 runs

For Pakistan, their star opener Fakhar Zaman has scored a half century, a century and a double ton. He is the leading run scorer with 430 runs in his bank. He also broke many records in the 4th ODI. With 9 wickets in his bag, Pakistani bowler Faheem Ashraf is the leading wicket-taker along with a 5 wicket haul. In the 3rd ODI, he also achieved his career-best 5/22.

For Zimbabwe, it has been the bowlers that have let them down, they have gone for plenty of runs in the series. And also, their batsmen failed to put runs on board. Zimbabwe will have to play some good cricket. Their batsmen will have to stay more time on the crease and put some runs on board. In addition, bowlers will also have to contribute with the ball.

Venue

Same as the previous four games Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The temperature will remain cold and a chance of rain will be predictable.

Teams

Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Zimbabwe : Hamilton Masakadza(c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Murray(w), Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Prince Masvaure, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Liam Nicholas Roche.



Topics you might be interested in:
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Leisure Reading
Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan fourth ODI Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fakhar inspires another big Pakistan ODI win
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to secure series win
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe players threaten to boycott T20 tri-series...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Records tumble as Fakhar Zaman scores a double...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
1st ODI | Fri, 13 Jul
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Mon, 16 Jul
ZIM 194/10 (49.2 ov)
PAK 195/1 (36.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 18 Jul
ZIM 67/10 (25.1 ov)
PAK 69/1 (9.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
4th ODI | Fri, 20 Jul
PAK 399/1 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 155/10 (42.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 244 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
5th ODI
PAK 364/4 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 131/2 (28.3 ov)
LIVE
Zimbabwe need 234 runs to win from 21.3 overs
PAK VS ZIM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us