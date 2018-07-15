Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview and playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
414   //    15 Jul 2018, 19:03 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK
Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan showed their quality in the first ODI at Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo and their bowlers did not even break a sweat as they clearly exposed the chinks in Zimbabwe's batting department. Now, these two teams will face each other in the second fixture of the five-match ODI series on Monday, July 16.

Pakistan: The visitors put up a strong batting display in the opening game of the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe, scoring 308 runs in their allotted 50 overs. They could have scored much more had they not kept on losing wickets at the backend of their innings. Imam ul Haq hit a century in the opening fixture against the Zimbabweans, his 128 from 134 balls steering Pakistan to a huge total. His opening partner Fakhar Zaman scored 60 runs from 70 balls and the team will want their openers to fire once again. Asif Ali scored an entertaining 25 ball 46 comprising four fours and two sixes.

With the ball, Shadab Khan will be the go-to man for skipper Sarfraz. He was the pick of the bowlers in the first game with economical figures of 4/32 in nine overs. He was well supported by Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, who took 1/21 and 1/6 in seven and four overs respectively. They will mostly rely on these three bowlers to deliver in the second fixture as well.

Expected Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik.

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK
Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Zimbabwe: The hosts don't have the arsenal required to challenge a team like Pakistan. Zimbabwe are struggling big time in the 50-overs format and have lost most of the matches they have played this year. The absence of the big names from their side has made matters worse for them.

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Murray was the only batsman to show some intent with his unbeaten 32 from 48 balls against the quality pace attack. All the other batsmen, including skipper Hamilton Masakadza, Chamu Chibhabha and Peter Moor failed to make an impact. Masakadza, one of the leading ODI run-getters for the team, was dismissed for just 7 and he will be looking to make up for that. Chibhabha has 16 ODI half-centuries to his name and the onus will be on him to take the team off to a steady start.

With the ball, Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano were the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers last time with two wickets apiece and the hosts will back both these pacers for another good performance. Blessing Muzarabani took 1/56 in his 10 overs and has the capability to pose a stiff challenge to the Pakistani batsmen.

Expected Playing XI: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Donald Tiripano and Liam Nicholas. 

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Shoaib Malik Sarfraz Ahmed
