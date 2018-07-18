Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Preview and Playing XI

After hammering Zimbabwe in the first two ODIs, Pakistan will now look to clinch the series in the third match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 18. Zimbabwe have now played 54 one-day internationals against Pakistan of which hosts have been able to win just four. In their recent encounter on July 16, Zimbabwe managed to put up just 194 on the board after electing to bat first and then failed to defend that total as Pakistan raced to a nine-wicket win in 36 overs.

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan: The visitors went into this series on the back of a 0-5 drubbing against New Zealand and are now slowly getting themselves back on the winning track with comfortable wins in the first two games at Bulawayo. After winning the first two fixtures without even breaking a sweat, they would be tempted to stick with the same winning combination.

With the bat, Fakhar Zaman is looking in terrific touch with scores of 60 and 117* in the first and the second ODI respectively and he looks set for another big knock here. While his opening partner Imam Ul Haq with scores of 128 and 44 respectively also looked fluent in his strokes and one can expect him to produce a quality innings on Wednesday. With the ball, Usman Khan and Shadab Khan have taken a four-wicket haul each and their performance will be crucial for the visitors once again.

Expected Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.

Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Zimbabwe: The hosts have been outplayed in all three facets of the game and they have not been able to push Pakistan at all in this series. Scores of 107 and 195 respectively in the two matches and not being able to play out their quota of 50 overs clearly reflect the struggles the Zimbabwean batsmen have had against a lethal Pakistani bowling attack.

With the bat, Hamilton Masakadza is the key man in this Zimbabwean batting line-up. The skipper is one of the leading run-getters for the side in ODIs and will be more confident after his knock of 59 comprising 5 fours and two sixes in the previous fixture. While Peter Moor also hit a slow fifty from 86 balls in that game, both of them will be expected to make a sizeable contribution in third ODI as well.

With the ball, they failed to trouble the Pakistani batsmen as the only wicket they could manage was a run-out, and the hosts will need their opening bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani to give them some quick wickets in the initial overs, else it will be another walkthrough for the men in green.

Expected Playing XI : Hamilton Masakadza (C), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Donald Tiripano, Liam Nicholas Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Brain Chari, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzaraban and Chamu Chibhabha.