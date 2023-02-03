Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of the two-match Test series on Saturday, February 4. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Zimbabwe have already named their squad with a number of their biggest players, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani, missing due to various reasons. Their regular skipper Sean Williams is yet to recover from a finger injury and in his absence, Craig Ervine will lead the team.

Gary Ballance is set to play his first Test in five years after last playing for England way back in 2017. Tafadzwa Tsiga, Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Maunze and Tanunurwa Makoni are the four uncapped players in the Zimbabwe squad. Chamu Chibhabha has earned a Test recall after six years.

West Indies have also named their squad for the series. Shannon Gabriel last played a Test match back in November 2021 after which he sustained a hamstring injury. The speedster has earned a recall to the Test team. Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie were also included.

Gabriel came into the squad in place of Jayden Seales, who is undergoing rehabilitation following knee surgery. West Indies will be coached by interim coach Andre Coley after Phil Simmons stepped down after the tour of Australia.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 1st Test

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Bulawayo is generally good for batting. But the track is expected to deteriorate as the match progresses. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain on Day 1 of the Test, which could lead to delays. The heavens may also open up on the remaining days of the game. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Innoccent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Milton Shumba, Joylord Gumbie/Tanurwa Makoni, Donald Tiripano, Victory Nyauchi, Richards Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies did well in Test cricket last year and it won’t be a surprise if they beat Zimbabwe. Moreover, the hosts won’t be fielding their best playing XI and West Indies can cash in on the same.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

