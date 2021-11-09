Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh Women are set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series that begins on November 10. All games will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Women faced Ireland Women in a four-match ODI series recently. They managed to win only the first game of the series and lost their way as Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by a 3-1 margin.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh Women, the Zimbabwe tour will be their first international assignment since the T20 World Cup last year. Bangladesh were eliminated from the league stage at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It was a disappointing showing from them and they need to be at their best against Zimbabwe Women in the upcoming ODI series. Bangladesh played their last ODI series in November against Pakistan in 2019. They haven’t had much game time in recent times, which could affect their form.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI, Bangladesh Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2021

Date and Time: November 10th 2021, Wednesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bulawayo is likely to range between 18 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain predicted on Wednesday and we can expect rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Probable XI

Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Sharmin Akhter, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nuzhat Tasnia

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are evenly matched sides. Both will be eager to kick off the series on a winning note.

However, Zimbabwe Women have had game time in recent times and should be able to kick off the ODI series with a win.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

