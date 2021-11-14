Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The third and final match of the three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on November 15. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this game. With Bangladesh having already won the series, the hosts will look for a consolation win.

In the second game, the hosts needed a win to keep the series alive, as they had lost the first. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Zimbabwe didn't have the best of outings with the bat. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings.

Contributions from Nyasha Gwanzura (35*) and Modester Mupachikwa (33) helped them get past the 100-run mark before they were bundled out for 121. The wickets were spread among Bangladesh's bowlers, with Nahida Akter picking up three wickets and breaking the back of the Zimbabwean batting lineup.

It was a daunting task for the hosts to defend their modest total. They sent back Sharmin Akhter in the fifth over. But they failed to break the second-wicket stand as Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque brought up their fifties and took their side across the line.

They put together a 115-run unbeaten partnership to chase down the target in the 25th over. Bangladesh will look to clean-sweep the series by winning the final ODI on Monday.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI, Bangladesh Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2021.

Date and Time: November 15 2021, Monday; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced one. The batters, once set, can play their strokes freely. The spinners should get some assistance from the surface, as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between 18 and 33 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the day.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions, as they could only manage to put 121 runs on the board. Modester Mupachikwa and Nyasha Gwanzura tried hard, but the other batters failed to contribute. Esther Mbofana picked up one wicket, but the team failed to defend their total.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Loren Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare.

Bangladesh Women

Their bowlers were brilliant, as they knocked over Zimbabwe for 121. Nahida Akter picked up three wickets, and was well supported by Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun, who picked up two scalps apiece. Murshida Khatun (51*) and Fargana Hoque (53) then helped them chase down the Zimbabwe total with ease.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nuzhat Tasnia (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun (c), Nahida Akter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been fabulous in both games thus far, and will look to carry forward their winning momentum. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have struggled so far, and need to play out of their skins to end the series on a high.

Bangladesh look strong on paper, so expect them to clean sweep the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this game.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Edited by Bhargav

