Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 1st ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Zimbabwe women’s cricket team is set to host Ireland women’s cricket team for an ODI series. A total of four games will be played with Harare Sports Club in Harare to host all the games.

Zimbabwe will be playing their first ODI since being granted ODI status by the ICC in April 2021. Meanwhile, Ireland last featured in an ODI back in 2018 when they faced New Zealand. It’s a big occasion for both sides and will be a historic limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe have been good in recent times and won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021. They beat Namibia comprehensively in the final to lift the trophy. Impressively, they won the tournament without losing a single game. They will be looking to carry the momentum in the ODI series against the Irish side.

Ireland, too, have the winning momentum behind them. In the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Region Qualifier 2021, Ireland finished in second position, making it to the the Qualifiers next year. The Irish side showcased a good batting display in the tournament and will be eager to perform in their ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers is scheduled to take place in November. The ODI series will be a good preparation for both these sides ahead of the Qualifiers.

Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: October 5th 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. Conditions will stay sunny throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect it to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

After winning the Africa Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will be riding on confidence. Modester Mupachikwa was brilliant with the bat and Loryn Phiri finished as the highest wicket taker in the tournament. They will be eager to kick off the ODI series with a win.

Predicted XI: Modester Mupachikwa, Cheidza Dhururu (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana.

Ireland Women

In the European Qualifiers, Gaby Lewis led the charge with the bat as she scored 145 runs in three matches, including a century. In the bowling department, Eimear Richardson picked up seven wickets but hasn't been included in the squad for the ODI series. The other bowlers need to step up and be at their best.

Predicted XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Mary Waldron (wk), Cara Murray, Ava Canning.

Match Prediction

The historic series will kick off on October 5. Both sides will be high in confidence as they have the winning momentum behind them.

Ireland look a well-balanced side and expect them to take an early lead in the series against the hosts, Zimbabwe.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket Youtube Channel

Edited by Anantaajith Ra