Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women take on Ireland Women in the 2nd ODI of their four-match series at the Harare Sports Club on October 7th.

The hosts have been clinical and have asserted their dominance over the Irish Women in the first match of the series. Having won the first encounter, the hosts have taken the lead and are in a comfortable position.

Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda was the star with the bat. Scoring a 114-ball 103, she guided her team to victory in what could have possibly been a tricky chase.

Josephine Nkomo and Precious Marange made handy contributions with the ball, picking up two wickets each. Meanwhile, Novelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana and Loren Tshuma each claimed a wicket.

The Irish Women may not have won the encounter, but there were many positives to take away from the game for the visitors. An 81-ball 88 from Irish captain Laura Delany ensured that her side reached a respectable total of 253 runs while batting first. While Cara Murray did her best to stall the chase by providing crucial breakthroughs and picking up two wickets, she was the star performer with the ball for the visitors.

The hosts will look forward to carrying on the winning momentum. Meanwhile, the Irish outfit look forward to redeeming themselves in the second encounter.

Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI

Date: October 7th, 2021, Thursday

Time: 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Weather report

Temperatures are expected to range from 13 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface at Harare Sports Club has historically been a batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat well, and the batters can play their shots freely. The pitch is expected to remain the same throughout the encounter.

Playing XI

Zimbabwe Women

Having won the Africa Qualifiers and beaten the Irish women comfortably in the 1st ODI, Zimbabwe women will head into this encounter with their confidence sky-rocketing. Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda was the star with the bat, having scored an unbeaten century. Josephine Nkomo and Precious Marange made handy contributions with the ball in hand, picking up two wickets each.

Predicted XI: Modester Mupachikwa, Cheidza Dhururu (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana.

Ireland Women

The Irish Women put up a decent performance at the European Qualifiers, but went down to the Zimbabwe Women in the 1st encounter. Cara Murray was the star with the ball in the previous face-off, claiming two wickets. Captain Laura Delany was the top scorer for the visitors.

Predicted XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Mary Waldron (wk), Cara Murray, Ava Canning.

Match Prediction

The Irish women have been outplayed by the hosts so far. Zimbabwe Women will be looking forward to asserting their dominance once again in the 2nd ODI, while the visitors will be looking to bounce back. Zimbabwe Women are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket Youtube Channel

