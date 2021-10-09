Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women will take on Ireland Women in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead in the series, winning the first game. The visitors, though, turned things around in the second ODI, securing an 80-run win over the hosts.

The Irish women may not have won the first fixture, but bounced back in the second with a convincing win. A 118-ball 95 from Leah Paul ensured that her side set a daunting total of 286 runs after batting first. Cara Murray provided crucial breakthroughs for the visitors, picking up three wickets.

The hosts will now look forward to return to winning ways in the series. Meanwhile, Ireland will look to repeat their performance in the second game and secure a lead in the series. That means this game could be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI.

Date: October 9th 2021, Saturday.

Time: 1:00 PM IST,

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe,

Weather Report

Intermittently overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on the matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius, and no rain is expected.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club has traditionally been a batter-friendly one. The surface has true bounce, so the batters can play their shots freely. The pitch is expected to stay the same throughout the game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

After winning the Africa Qualifiers and beating the Irish women comfortably in the 1st ODI, Zimbabwe went down against the visitors in the second game. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda was the star with the bat in the first ODI, scoring an unbeaten century.

Josephine Nkomo and Precious Marange have made handy contributions with the ball. Nkomo proved pretty handy with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten fifty in the second ODI.

Predicted XI: Modester Mupachikwa, Cheidza Dhururu (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana.

Ireland Women

The Irish Women put up a decent performance in the European Qualifiers, but went down to the Zimbabwe Women in the first game. The Irish women bounced back in the second ODI, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Leah Paul, who was also adjudged the Player of the match. Captain Laura Delany, along with Cara Murray and Leah Paul, could play key roles if the visitors wish to win the third ODI.

Predicted XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Mary Waldron (wk), Cara Murray, Ava Canning.

Match Prediction

The Irish women have been outplayed by the hosts so far. Zimbabwe Women will look forward to asserting their dominance once again in the third ODI, while the upbeat visitors will look to bounce back. Zimbabwe Women, nevertheless, are expected to finish on top in this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav