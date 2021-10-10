Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women 4th ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the fourth and final ODI, Zimbabwe Women will lock horns with Ireland Women at Harare Sports Club, Harare, on October 11, Monday.

Zimbabwe Women started the series on a winning note, but they completely lost the plot in the next two ODIs. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda has come up with some inspirational performances but other players couldn’t live up to the expectations.

With the series-leveling chances in line, Zimbabwe Women will give their all to make this an exciting contest. In the bowling department, Tasmeen Granger is one of the players to watch out for with her off breaks.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women would love to continue their dominance in the final ODI and take the series 3-1. Openers Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul have been in outstanding form and stopping them has been quite tough for the opposition bowlers.

Ireland leg-spinners Cara Murray and Celeste Raack have wreaked havoc over the hosts so far and will be aiming to stamp their authority in the final encounter as well.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, Match 4.

Date and Time: October 11, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Weather Report

Weather is expected to be partially cloudy but as per the forecast, we can get a full game without any rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at Harare Sports Club has been a supporting one for both batters and bowlers. Although scores of 200-plus are possible on this wicket, spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings in the middle overs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda, the Zimbabwe Women’s team skipper, will continue to open the innings. She has been the lone shining light for the hosts’ batting line-up. There are a lot of expectations from off-spinner Tasmeen Granger, who has been exceptional so far.

Predicted XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chieza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loren Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul and captain Laura Delany have been in good form for Ireland and the hosts need to put their A-game in place to completely stop these three batters. Meanwhile, leg-spinners Celeste Raack and Cara Murray are unstoppable with their disciplined leg-spin bowling.

Predicted XI

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

Match Prediction

After losing the first game, Ireland completely dominated the hosts in the remaining two matches. The visitors have good depth in their batting and bowling. We expect them to seal the series 3-1 with another dominating win in the final ODI.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee