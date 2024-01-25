Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the completion of the three-match ODI series, Zimbabwe Women will face Ireland Women in a five-match T20I series. The Harare Sports Club will host all five games, starting with the first match to be played on Friday, January 26.

Ireland are ranked 10th, while Zimbabwe are in 11th position in the ICC T20I rankings. Both teams have named the same squad that featured in the ODI series. It will be the first bilateral T20I series between the two teams.

Ireland won the first and third matches of the ODI series while the second match ended in a tie.

Ireland won the third match of the series by 81 runs after posting a total of 180 runs on the board. Cara Murray took six wickets for 31 runs in 6.5 overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Ireland last featured in a T20I series against Scotland in October last year. The two-match series ended in a 1-1 tie. Scotland won the second match of the series by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 118 runs in 19.1 overs.

Zimbabwe last played a T20I match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023. They defeated Uganda Women in the final by six wickets after chasing down the target of 80 runs in 14.4 overs.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head in T20I:

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women have played a solitary game so far. This match was played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in September 2022. Ireland won the game by four runs.

Matches Played: 1

Zimbabwe Women Won: 0

Ireland Women: 1

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, January 26

1st T20I: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 4:30 pm

Sunday, January 28

2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 4:30 pm

Tuesday, January 30

3rd T20I: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 4:30 pm

Thursday, February 1

4th T20I: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 10:00 pm

Friday, February 2

5th T20I: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 10:00 pm

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel. However, there will be no live broadcast of the matches for fans in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

Ireland Women

Alana Dalzell, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter (wk), Joanna Loughran (wk), Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

