Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Papua New Guinea will tour Zimbabwe to play a three-match ODI series, which will start on Sunday, March 24. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 26, while the last ODI will take place on Thursday, March 28. All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

This series will be historical for Papua New Guinea as they will feature in an ODI game for the first time. They have played a total of 48 T20I matches so far and have been victorious in 36 games. The series will be crucial towards qualifying for the Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Papua New Guinea were one of the five teams that gained the Women’s One Day International (ODI) status from the International Cricket Council in 2022. Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, and the United States are the other four teams. They have faced Zimbabwe in a single T20I game so far, which Zimbabwe won by eight wickets during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Zimbabwe have played 14 ODI matches so far and have managed to win just a single game. Their only win came against Ireland in 2021. They have an impeccable record in T20Is and have won 44 out of 56 T20I matches. They recently won the Gold Medal in the Women’s African Games after defeating South Africa in the final.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Head to Head in ODI

It will be the first ODI game between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 24

Match 1 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 2 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 12:45 PM

Thursday, March 28

Match 3 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 12:45 PM

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video India (India)

TNT Sports and Discovery+ App (UK)

Television New Zealand’s Channel 1 (New Zealand)

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Mary Anne Musonda (c), Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Francesca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Loreen Tshuma, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers

Papua New Guinea Women

Brenda Tau (c & wk), Sibona Jimmy (vc), Melanie Ani, Vicky Ara'a, Kevau Frank, Dika Lohia, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Tanya Ruma, Pauke Siaka, Henao Thomas, Geua Tom, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare, Buruka Vicky

