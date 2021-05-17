Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women will face off against South Africa Women Emerging in a five-match One Day series starting on May 8.

The matches will be held behind closed doors at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Both teams have met each other a total of 11 times up to date, with South Africa Women Emerging winning nine out of 11 fixtures.

Zimbabwe Women, with two victories to their name, are yet to show their best performance against South Africa Women Emerging, who go into this series as clear favorites.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

1st ODD: 18 May 2021 (Tuesday)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:00 PM.

2nd ODD: 20 May 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:00 PM.

3rd ODD: 22 May 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:00 PM.

4th ODD: 24 May 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:00 PM.

5th ODD: 26 May 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:00 PM.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021 will be streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket's Youtube Channel.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021 Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo