Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women, 1st T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

After the successful completion of four unofficial One Day games between hosts Zimbabwe and Thailand which resulted in a 2-2 draw, the two nations are all set to battle it out in the three-match T20I series. The three matches are set to be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare.

For the Thailand Women, Naruemol Chaiwai led from the front, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the One Day series with 195 runs to her name from four innings, including a swashbuckling century. The Thai skipper was easily the best batter in the One Day series and will look to carry that form into the T20I series as well.

Nattaya Boochatham spun a web around the Zimbabwe batters as she snared a total of 10 wickets over the course of the One Day series, which included a five-fer as well. Thailand will be hoping that she can emerge as the hero once again and restrict the Zimbabwe batters.

Zimbabwe will rue the fact that they had a 2-1 lead in the series but failed to seal the deal. Nonetheless, the side will come out all guns blazing in an attempt to win the T20I series.

Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda was the leading run-getter for her side, with 147 runs under her belt. However, Zimbabwe's bowling attack was far more impressive. The duo of Josephine Nkomo and Nomvelo Sibadana wreaked havoc with the ball in hand, picking up 10 and 7 wickets respectively.

The former has a five-fer to her name and will be hoping to chip in with wickets whenever the captain entrusts her with the ball.

The T20I series promises to be a riveting one and both sides will certainly be hoping to get off the mark in grand style by securing a win in the first fixture. Expect another closely fought encounter as the two strong sides go up against each other.

Match details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women, 1st T20I

Date and Time: August 27, 2021 (Friday), 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare

Weather report:

Hot conditions will be prevailing in Harare as the temperatures will hover around the 27 degrees Celcius mark. The humidity will be low and there will be no chance of precipitation. Winds of 16 km/h will ease sweltering conditions a tad for the players.

Pitch report:

The One Day series saw some decent targets being put on the board by the batting sides. The pitch is suitable for the batters while there will be enough assistance for both the pacers as well as the spinners. The side batting first will look to post a total exceeding 140 on this track.

Predicted playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Thailand: Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Match prediction:

Although both sides are evenly poised, the Zimbabwe Women hold an edge over their opponents and are expected to get over the line in the first T20I.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel

