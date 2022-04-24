Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

South Africa A will play Zimbabwe XI in a limited-overs series comprising three one-day games followed by five T20 matches. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host all the games of this tour, including the first ODI on April 25.

Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza. The spin all-rounder has plenty of experience at the international level and will look to lead his team by example. The likes of Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Ryan Burl could play key roles for the hosts against South Africa A.

Heinrich Klaasen will lead South Africa A in both One Day matches and T20s. They have a strong squad comprising Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo and Theunis de Bruyn.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial One Day, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022.

Date and Time: April 25, 2022; Monday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one. Bowers could get movement with the new ball, so batters will have to be patient early on before playing their strokes. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the game.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Wessly Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Richmond Mutumbami, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba.

South Africa A

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Lutho Sipamla, Gerald Coetzee.

Match Prediction

Both teams have experienced players, so a cracker of a contest could ensue. South Africa A look like a more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa A to win.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Heinrich Klaasen to score a fifty? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav