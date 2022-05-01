Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The unofficial T20 series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A begins on May 2 (Monday). The series comprises of five games, with all games set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The One-Day series was won by South Africa A. After losing their first game, they bounced back and won the next two matches to seal the series 2-1.

After being asked to bat first in the third unofficial ODI, the South Africa A batters contributed and helped them post 287 on the board. Zimbabwe XI picked up nine wickets in the process.

The batters tried hard but failed to get across the line as they were knocked over on 251 and lost the game by 36 runs.

The South Africa A side will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the T20 series. The hosts will have to fire in unison to kickstart the T20 series with a win.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial T20, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 2, 2022, Monday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers will have to hit the right areas while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Monday.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 10 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Wellington Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga picked up four and three wickets respectively in the third One-Day as they restricted South Africa A to 287.

Kevin Kasuza scored 66 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 251.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara

South Africa A

In the third One-Day, fifties from Tony de Zorzi (78) and Khaya Zondo (60) helped them finish their innings on 287. Andile Phehlukwayo starred with the ball as he picked up four scalps to help his side defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

After winning the One-Day series 2-1, the South Africa A side will be riding with confidence and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the T20 series.

The hosts will have to be at their absolute best to begin the T20 series on a positive note. South Africa A have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar