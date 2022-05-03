Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The second game of the T20 series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played on May 4 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The South Africa A side currently lead the five-match series by a 1-0 margin.

South Africa A skipper Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20. They bowled brilliantly as none of the Zimbabwe XI batters managed to get going. Each bowler picked up at least one wicket to knock over the hosts on 114 in the last over.

The visitors had a shaky start to the chase as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. But the partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Khaya Zondo helped them chase down the total in the 18th over.

The South Africa A side will be brimming with confidence after their five-wicket win over Zimbabwe XI.

Zimbabwe XI, on the other hand, need to fire in unison to level the series in the next game.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial T20, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 4th 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is bowling-friendly. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano top-scored with 20 at the top of the order in their last match, but a lack of contributions from other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 114. Tanaka Chivanga picked up two wickets but couldn’t defend the total.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c),Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mumumbami (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A

Glenton Stuurman finished with three scalps in their last match. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 39 and he got support from Khaya Zondo (23) as they chased down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

The South Africa A side was brilliant in the first game of the series. The hosts were completely outplayed and need to bring out their A-game to level the series.

South Africa A have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them coming into this match. They are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee