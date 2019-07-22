Zimbabwean all-rounder Solomon Mire announces retirement from international cricket

Solomon Mire bid farewell to international cricket via an Instagram post

Zimbabwean all-rounder Solomon Farai Mire has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 30-year-old had represented Zimbabwe in 47 ODIs, 2 Tests and 9 T20Is before calling time on his career.

In a career that lasted five years, Mire scored one century and three half-centuries in ODI cricket, two half-centuries in T20Is apart from 14 wickets across the three formats.

Harare-born all-rounder Solomon Mire provided the best of his services to Zimbabwe Cricket in his five-year long career. He played as an opening batsman and even bowled a few overs with his right-arm medium pace.

Mire had made his debut in the year 2014 against Bangladesh but despite proving to be a worthy all-rounder, Mire could not cement his place in the Zimbabwean team.

Solomon Mire announced the decision to hang up his boots through an Instagram post. He revealed in his long caption that he had informed about his decision to quit Zimbabwe Cricket to his teammates and staff post the Ireland tour.

With some impressive shows all through his career, the all-rounder's century against Sri Lanka at Galle was the highlight as that inning helped Zimbabwe record their first ever ODI victory over Sri Lanka. On the back of some impressive performances for the country, Mire even features in the 2015 World Cup for Zimbabwe.

Though Mire never got a chance to feature in the Indian Premier League, he siged a contract with the Melbourne Renegades in the 2013-14 season of the Big Bash League but could feature in just two matches for the side.

Through the Instagram post, Mire thanked all the sponsors, his fans, his family, his coaches, his mentors and concluded and shed light on the fact that international cricket will always be the biggest lesson of his life.

With the Zimbabwean Cricket Board suspended by ICC, Mire's retirement is in all likelihood the first of many retirements, with a number of Zimbabwean cricketers dented by the loss in contracts.