ZM-W vs BD-W Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd ODI?

Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on November 13, Saturday.

After losing to Ireland Women in the four-match ODI series 1-3, Zimbabwe Women were expected to put up a better performance in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh Women. But with the absence of a few of their senior players, they faltered badly in the first ODI to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

After losing the toss, Zimbabwe were forced to bat first. All Zimbabwe batters could do was bat for just 23.2 overs and post 48 runs on the board. It was a lackluster performance from their batters. Marange, in the lower middle-order, top-scored for the team with a 17-run knock in 30 balls.

Bangladesh’s experienced pacer Jahanara Alam, who can extract extra bounce on any wicket, put pressure on the opposition right from the first ball of the game. She ended up with figures of 3/18 in six overs with one maiden.

Alam was well supported by another opening bowler, Salma Khatun, the off-break bowler who picked up three wickets for just six runs in seven overs. She bowled a total of four maidens as the wicket assisted spin bowlers a lot. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter was also impressive with the ball for Bangladesh as she scalped three wickets for just two runs in 5.2 overs.

Can Bangladesh make it 2-0 and win the ODI series?

In response, the Bangladesh openers failed to create an impact as the side lost two wickets for 21 runs. However, experienced batters Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed posted 11 and 16 runs respectively to take the team over the line in just 10.4 overs.

For Zimbabwe, Esther Mbofana and Precious Marange each took a wicket and looked a bit economical. Going into the second encounter, Zimbabwe Women need better performances collectively with both the bat and the ball to stun Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women played this ODI after a gap of almost a year and their comeback looked exceptional with both the batting and bowling departments in brilliant form. Going into the next game, they would be keen to continue their top form in all three departments to recreate similar performances.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women are expected to make it 2-0 quite comfortably.

