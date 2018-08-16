Ace cueist Pankaj Advani to contest KSBA Election

Pankaj Advani

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Ace cueist Pankaj Advani is the latest big name to take the plunge in sports administration and is all set to contest for the joint secretary's post in the upcoming Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) elections.

"I have played this game for a very long time and want to give something back to it. Therefore, I want to do it in as an administrator. Yes, I am contesting Karnataka State Billiards Association election, which definitely is a big decision," Advani confirmed his candidature today.

Advani feels that KSBA hasn't done enough to promote the sport which is precisely why he wants to contest elections.

"Though there are many in KSBA, who have done a lot, but the sport has not got the required priority. Obviously, it is very disappointing from that point of view," he added.

Advani said he is contesting for joint secretary's post, which directly is connected with the activities concerning billiards, but his first priority will still be representing India at international competitions.

"I am contesting the joint secretary's post, which is directly connected with the billiards section. If I really wanted power, I would have contested for any other post than joint secretary's. I will be there for the KSBA, giving them suggestions on promoting the sport," he added.

Asked if it would not be a conflict of interest issue to be an administrator and a player, Advani said there have been many instances where the players have been administrators also.

Asked if shouldering administrative responsibilities will affect his game, he said:"Not at all, because I will be just giving suggestions pertaining to the sport."

Dronacharya Award winner Arvind Savur and coach Jairaj would contest president's and vice-president's posts, Advani said.

There are as many as 2200 voter members in KSBA.

"Arvind uncle and Jairaj and few others, who are contesting the elections are genuinely interested in improving the sport, which is something I align with this concern of theirs," he said.