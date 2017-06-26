Indian cyclists complete grueling 4950-km RAAM event in 12 days, create history in the process

Srinivas Gokulnath and Amit Samarth became the first men from India to finish the race in the solo category.

Srinivas Gokulnath (left) and Amit Samarth scripted history on Sunday

Srikanth Kidambi created history by winning back-to-back Super Series titles as he defeated Chen Long in straight games to clinch his first ever title in Australia. However, it was not the only piece of history scripted by an Indian yesterday at a premier sporting event.

On the other end of the world in the United States, two doctors from India – Srinivas Gokulnath and Amit Samarth became the first two from the nation to complete the prestigious and grueling RAAM (Race Across America) in the men’s solo category after nearly 12 days of continuous cycling across extremely challenging terrains.

RAAM is one of the longest-running ultra-endurance events in the world and not just in cycling circles, it is seen as a pinnacle of athletic achievement in the rest of the sporting community as well. It started in 1982 and ten years later, the relay teams were added to it.

This year’s RAAM was 3070 miles long, which roughly equals to around 5000 km and is unlike the usual European races such as the Tour de France and Giro de Italia. It is not contested in stages and once the clock starts, it does not stop until the finish line, which makes the race the world’s most difficult.

It is about 30% longer than the Tour de France and the distance is to be completed in almost half the time, with no rest days. The racers must cover 3000 miles across 12 states and in the process, climb over 170,000 vertical feet. To complete the race, team racers have a maximum of nine days and solo racers have a maximum of 12.

Gokulnath completed the race in 11 days and 18 hours while Samarth took 11 days and 21 hours, finishing in seventh and eighth place respectively – thus recording a monumental achievement. There was another participant in the solo category in the form of Salim Rizvi, who unfortunately, could not finish the race. Rizvi had completed the race in 2011, but it was not within the cut-off time of 12 hours.

The nation achieved its first proper completion of the race in 2015 when a team of two brothers, both doctors, namely, Hitendra and Mahendra Mahajan finished successfully. Another four-member team, known as the Sahyadri Cyclists, also participated in the race in the team event. The names of their members are Rajendra Nehete, Ramakant Patil, Sandeep Shewale and Pankaj Marlesha.

36-year-old Lt. Col Srinivas Gokulnath is a doctor and is stationed at the artillery centre, Nashik Road Camp. His name has been featured in the Limca Book of Records after he cycled 4,000 km from Leh to Kanyakumari in 16 days to create a national record. For the RAAM, he raised Rs 25 lakh for the race through crowdfunding.

Amar Samarth is also a doctor and has a master’s degree in Public Health as well. He has an astonishing record in endurance racing, which includes 10 Ironman Triathlons, over 100 half marathons and eight full marathons. His weekly fitness schedule includes 1500 km of cycling, 60-70 km of running and 15-20 km of swimming.

It is wonderful to see our countrymen achieve such astonishing heights that the push the boundaries of the human body. Here’s hoping their amazing performance inspires more people to follow their lead and make the nation proud at such prestigious events across the globe.

