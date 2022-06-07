Khelo India Youth Games: Andaman and Nicobar's Celestina Chelobroy cycles away to third gold medal

Young cyclist from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Celestina Chelobroy, is on a gold medal-winning spree at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

The 19-year-old has equalled her own record in the Khelo India Youth Games by winning her third gold medal in cycling. Chelobroy won the Keirin 1,500m gold on Tuesday.

She had previously won the Team Sprint (with Tina Maya) and the Individual Sprint 200m cycling events. She had also won three golds at the 2020 Games.

Read: Khelo India Youth Games: Lot at stake for young players with Pro Kabaddi League scouts in attendance

Celestina’s haul is even more commendable as she was in doubt for this edition with a shoulder injury forcing her to take a break from cycling.

“I recovered from the injury that I had suffered in the National Championships in Jaipur. I was a little apprehensive before I got into the drome. But once I got there, I felt good and I am glad that I came through. The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the biggest stages for young Indian sportspeople. The medals I won in Guwahati were a huge confidence-booster,” Celestina said after winning her third Khelo India Youth Games gold medal.

Celestina's best show was in last year’s National Championships in Hyderabad where she won five medals.

The young cyclist's display of raw talent at the 2018 National Championships meant national coach RK Sharma roped her into the National Academy in Delhi.

“It is a nice feeling when you train with a number of cyclists. As a kid, I loved challenges and that helped me make a mark." she added.

Though cycling only made its debut at the Khelo India Games in 2020, Celestina has been a Khelo India scholar since August 2018 and has been training at the Sports Authority of India’s world class velodrome in the national capital.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra bats for Sports Science

Car Nicobar boasts of a grand cycling legacy and it was only natural for Celestina to take up the sport. Introduced to cycling by her father, the young cyclist has been making waves on the circuit.

Back in the 90s, gifted cyclists started to emerge from these picturesque islands. The Union Territory is now a veritable nursery for cycling, with the likes of Deborah Herold and Esow Alban emerging as inspirations for a younger generation of riders.

Also read: KIYG 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far