2021 Tour de France: Pogacar takes yellow jersey, Teuns wins stage 8

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates grabbed the yellow jersey for the first time in the 2021 Tour de France with a stunning display in stage eight of the cycling event.

🤍 Tadej Pogacar attacks! The big battle as begun!



🤍 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi attaque ! La grande bagarre des favoris a commencé !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/vpIrYZbEXE — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2021

At the 2021 Tour de France stage eight, Pogacar completed the 150.8 km distance from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand seconds behind winner Dylan Teuns.

2021 Tour de France: Fan faces trial, Mohoric wins longest stage

Speaking about Pogacar's attack at stage eight of the 2021 Tour de France, his teammate Davide Formolo said:

“He said he was feeling well, he wanted to attack on the second-last climb ... he said Davide, it’s the moment, so I did my leadout for him, and then I could save my legs for the next days ... Everyone was looking at us [to control the race] ... but the best defence is attack. Yellow is a dream for everyone, what I can say?”

2021 Tour de France: Dylan Teuns wins stage eight

Bahrain Victorious' Dylan Teuns won stage eight of the 2021 Tour de France.

Teuns was quoted by The Guardian after his 2021 Tour de France stage victory:

“It’s super-amazing, until now I had a difficult year, aiming for some goals, but never came close so finally I can celebrate."

“It was not easy, tactically - in the beginning a lot of stress, I mean stress like nervousness ... it was hard to get a group in the front, with 60 guys full on and on, and then Wout was aiming for the climber’s jersey, he was up there alone, then it was easy for us, having to follow the wheels ... the second-last climb it was a bit worrying, because they started from the bottom really hard, and it was hard for me to follow that pace, but I came back nicely."

Also Read: Pogacar v Roglic - who will win the Slovenian battle in France?

🇧🇪@dylan_teuns held off a rampant 🇸🇮 @tamaupogi in the rain to claim his 2nd stage win on the Tour!



Here's the final KM ⬇️



🇧🇪@dylan_teuns s'offre une victoire de prestige au Grand Bornand en résistant au retour de 🇸🇮 @tamaupogi !



Revivez le dernier KM ⬇️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/hN1cKnBoic — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2021

“In the top [of the final climb], I heard Pogacar was coming [on the radio] ... I was thinking, OK, if I can make the top with one minute, it should be OK for the descent. It’s just amazing to win in the Tour ... it’s a nice taste ... [tears welling up] it was an honour to my granddad, who died just before the Tour, that’s why I was pointing up, he died just ... we had the funeral a few days before I had to go to the Tour, so it was a bit emotional for me, this last 10km. I hope he’s proud of me.”

Also Read: Alberto Contador picks Tadej Pogacar as his 2021 Tour de France winner

Edited by Diptanil Roy