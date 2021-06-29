Mark Cavendish sprints to a fairytale Stage 4 victory at the 2021 Tour de France

The 'Human Missile' Mark Cavendish of Team Deceuninck–QuickStep scripted a thrilling victory in the last few seconds at Stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de France. With this win, he has moved closer to all-time leader Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish joined Team Deceuninck-QuickStep after Sam Bennett was ruled out with an injury. As he crossed the finish line of Stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de France, Cavendish was overcome with emotions and left in tears, embracing his teammates.

At the end of the race, Cavendish said:

"So many people didn't believe in me and these guys do!"

Stage Three of the 2021 Tour de France was one of the most chaotic days in the race. Australian Caleb Ewan could not finish the day as he was left with a fractured collarbone. Geraint Thomas had a dislocated shoulder which had to be popped back.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Cavendish said at the end of Stage Three:

"I was so, so fortunate. There were a lot of guys who unfortunately went down. I didn’t come down, but I just destroyed the front end of my bike. I count myself fortunate. I came in and saw Caleb there holding his shoulder and I just hope he and everyone else who came down is OK.”

“There was a wave in the peloton: lots of guys down, me just being behind [Michael] Morkov. I thought I was going down, my foot was out, but I managed not to go down. But the bike was destroyed and because of the crash the cars were way behind."

