[Watch] Indian cyclist Meenakshi involved in horrific crash at CWG 2022

Indian cyclist Meenakshi was involved in a horrific crash in the women's 10km scratch race at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Monday (August 1).

Meenakshi fell from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend and was run over by New Zealand's Bryony Botha. The Kiwi cyclist couldn't evade a sliding Indian athlete as her cycle ran over her. On impact, Botha fell from her bike too.

Soon after the incident, para medicos rushed to the scene and both riders were taken out of the race. The Indian athlete was in pain after crashing and was later carried off on a stretcher.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. This is the second crash in two days at Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Watch the incident here:

When and where to watch CWG 2022?

CWG 2022 commenced on July 28 and will continue till August 8. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. Live broadcasts will be on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Indian cycling team for CWG 2022

The following athletes are representing India in cycling at CWG 2022.

Men: Rojit Yanglem (team sprint), Ronaldo Laitonjam (sprint, team sprint, 1000m time trial, keirin), E David Bechkam (team sprint, 1000m time trail), Esow Alben (sprint, team sprint, keirin), Vishvajeet Singh (4000m team pursuit, 4000m individual pursuit, 15km scratch race), Naman Kapil (4000m team pursuit), Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti (4000m team pursuit, 40km point race), Dinesh Kumar (4000m team pursuit, 4000m individual pursuit), Annantha Naryanan (4000m team pursuit).

Women: Triyasha Paul (sprint, team sprint, keirin, 500m time trail), Meenakshi (10km scratch race, 3000m individual pursuit), Shushikala Agashe (team sprint), Mayuri Dhanraj Lute (sprint, team sprint, keirin, 500m time trail).

