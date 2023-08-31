Who is Veronica Ivy? Know about the Canadian cyclist and Transgender activist

Veronica Ivy is a Canadian cyclist who is the first transgender cycling champion. She won the UCI Women's Masters Track World Championship in the women's 35-44 age group. She hails from Victoria, British Columbia. She transitioned in 2012 and was earlier known by the name, Rachel McKinnon.

On October 12, 2018, she won the 200m sprint and achieved the record for the 200m sprint for women in the age category of 35 - 39 and became the first transgender world champion in track cycling the next day.

In October 2019, Ivy broke the record for the 200m sprint for females in the 34 - 39 age category.

Ivy is a Transgender rights activist who boldly supports the participation of transgender female's participation in women's sports.

In 2022, she had questioned the swimming governing body, FINA for restricting the participation of trans athletes in the elite women's competition, describing their policy as "unscientific".

FINA had set up a group for the development of an open category for trans athletes after the restrictions. But even before the group started working it faced a dismissal from the trans athletes including Ivy who said the proposal was an "extreme indignity".

Railey Gaines supports the suspension of Veronica Ivy

Veronica Ivy has been suspended by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on the basis of her threatening and abusive behavior.

Former NCAA swimmer, Railey Gaines showed her support towards UCI for the suspension.

Ivy had posted an image on her Instagram with a bike and graphic art that said:

"F*** the UCI" and "buckle -up b*******"

Gaines then took to her Twitter to support the UCI by showing Ivy's abusive behavior. She backed this up by posting screenshots of Ivy's earlier statements.

"UCI has now recommended a suspension for cyclist Veronica Ivy (male who competes with women) for continual abusive and threatening behavior. Good on @UCI_cycling for holding Ivy accountable," Gaines wrote.

"Ivy wishes all who oppose male inclusion in women's sports should die in a grease fire, Gaines continued.

Expand Tweet

Ivy has posted against the UCI on her social media accounts multiple times. On July 14, when the UCI disclosed the revised regulations regarding the participation of trans athletes she posted a disturbing image and a demeaning caption which read:

"I hope the UCI is ready for the smoke that's coming on the heels of Bigoted Bigard's new trans ban"

"It's time to race. Just try and stop me.This isn't makeup m************s, it's WAR PAINT"

Ivy's constant derogatory comments and statements led to her suspension.