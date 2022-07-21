Tour de France 2022 final date, locations, participants and more revealed

Tour de France 2022 is the most awaited annual cycling race that takes place over a period of 24 days. The race kicks off in Copenhagen, Denmark and renowned cyclists from all over the world race it out to Paris, France covering a total distance of 3328 kilometers.

The tournament takes place in the months of June and July and this time the race commenced on July 1, 2022. The cycling race is divided into a total of 21 stages, each of which essentially denotes a day on which the cyclists have to race.

Tour de France 2022: Dates, rankings, and more

The final of the competition is all set to take place on July 24, 2022. Cyclists take a one-day break, ie. Monday of the week and are required to race for the rest of the days.

The detailed schedule along with its respective stages and locations are given below:

July 1 (Stage 1): Copenhagen

July 2 (Stage 2): Roskilde-Nyborg

July 3 (Stage 3): Vejle-Sønderborg

July 5 (Stage 4): Dunkirk-Calais

July 6 (Stage 5): Lille-Arenberg

July 7 (Stage 6): Binche-Longwy

July 8 (Stage 7): Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles

July 9 (Stage 8): Dole-Lausanne

July 10 (Stage 9): Aigle-Châtel

July 12 (Stage 10): Morzine-Megève

July 13 (Stage 11): Ablertville-Col du Granon

July 14 (Stage 12): Briançon-Alpe d’Huez

July 15 (Stage 13): Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne

July 16 (Stage 14): Saint-Étienne-Mende

July 17 (Stage 15): Rodez-Carcassonne

July 19 (Stage 16): Carcassonne-Foix

July 20 (Stage 17): Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes

July 21 (Stage 18): Lourdes-Hautacam

July 22 (Stage 19): Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors

July 23 (Stage 20): Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour

July 24 (Stage 21): Paris Le Défense Arena to Paris

Rankings

Here are the top ten of the 2022 rankings after Stage 17 of the Tour de France tournament (the time taken to complete the race and team that they belong to is also mentioned:

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – 03:25:51

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo – Visma) – 03:25:51

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) – 03:26:23

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – 03:27:58

Alexy Lutsenko (Astana - Qazaqstan Team) – 03:28:25

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) – 03:28:29

David Gaudu (Groupama - FDJ) – 03:29:18

Alexsandr Vlasov (Bora - Hansgrohe) – 03:29:23

Louis Meintjes (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) – 03:29:23

Nairo Quintana (Team Arkea - Samsic) – 03:29:23

Where to watch Tour de France 2022?

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch Tour de France 2022 (Image via Peacock)

The Tour de France 2022 finals will be broadcast on NBC and will be streamed on Peacock. The exact time is 2 PM ET.

