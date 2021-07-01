Tour de France drops charges against fan, Cavendish wins stage six

The 2021 Tour de France authorities have dropped the lawsuit against the fan who had caused a massive crash during stage one of the race. The 30-year-old French woman was arrested and taken into custody in Landerneau on Wednesday.

2021 Tour de France: Fan who caused crash arrested

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was quoted as saying by Reuters:

“We are withdrawing our complaint,. This story has been blown out of proportion, but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race.”

The fan was holding a placard which read "Allez Opi-Omi" — meaning "go granddad, grandmom" in German and knocked down Team Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin. As Martin went down, the whole peloton came crashing behind him.

2021 Tour de France: Spectator who caused Stage 1 crash wanted by authorities

2021 Tour de France: Mark Cavendish wins again

Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish registered his 32nd stage win in competition history at the 2021 Tour de France after he crossed the stage six finishing line ahead of other riders.

The "Human Missile", who is widely regarded as the best sprinter in the history of Tour de France, is now second on the list of all-time most stage wins behind the Belgian legend Eddy Merckx (34 wins).

Cavendish’s Team Deceuninck-QuickStep followed and gathered around the rider, who edged Nacer Bouhanni and Jasper Philipsen.

Is this the real life

Is this just fantasy@MarkCavendish has just scored

His second #TDF2021 stage victory pic.twitter.com/R4hC7L31gG — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 1, 2021

This was Cavendish’s second stage win in 2021 Tour de France. Earlier on Tuesday, Cavendish had won stage four of the race.

After winning on Tuesday, Cavendish was quoted as saying by Velon News:

"This race has given my life to me. And I’ve given my life to the Tour. “I’m fortunate I got another shot,” Cavendish said. “I’m living an absolute dream.”

He added:

“If I didn’t believe I could do it, I wouldn’t be racing my bike. I needed someone who understands racing, and someone who understands me, and that was Patrick Lefevere. When I signed on, I wasn’t thinking about coming to the Tour de France. You had Sam Bennett, but I just wanted to return to this team because they were the happiest days of my career. I needed a happy place, a team that functioned as a team, and I needed a bike that fit me. That’s why I wanted to come to Quick-Step, where I always felt believed-in.”

Mathieu van der Poel still has the yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion, Tadej Pogacar.

Edited by S Chowdhury