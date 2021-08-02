'Fantastic Fouaad': Twitter applauds India's Fouaad Mirza for Equestrian Jumping finals qualification on debut

Indian fans were jubilant after India's Fouaad Mirza qualified for the Individual Eventing Final, which will be held later today. Mirza and Seigneur Medicott had a fantastic start to their campaign as they finished 9th in the Individual Dressage.

The duo are now all set to compete against the best equestrians in the world to clinch a possible medal for India. Here's what happened during the Individual Eventing qualifiers.

India's Fouaad Mirza qualifies for the finals

Fouaad Mirza was India's first participant at the Olympics in 21 years. The Indian made it count and brought in all his experience to make it to the finals. He is only the second Indian to make it to the finals of any equestrian event.

Fouaad was the 10th to take the course on the day. He finished his event with a total of 8 penalties. Mirza had a total score of 47 penalties and needed to finish in the top 25 to make it to the finals of the eventing discipline.

Of all the equestrians, Fouaad is currently placed 25th. During his Asian Games triumph, Fouaad had the best record in eventing, but because of the jumping event he had to settle for silver. Mirza and Seigneur Medicott will be hoping to get things right when they take the course for the final.

Indian fans were ecstatic after Fouaad Mirza's qualification for the final of eventing in equestrian. The Indian is an Asian games silver medalist and has plenty of competition experience. The Indians will definitely have all their eyes on him as he takes the course for his final today.

Fans react to Fouaad Mirza's qualification to the finals

Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for Fouaad Mirza after he qualified for the finals of the Individual Eventing in Equestrian.

The 1st Indian to qualify for the Olympics in equestrian sports in 2 decades, Fouaad Mirza, is descended on his father’s side from an Iranian horse trader who migrated to India 7 generations ago. His family’s horsey history is in The Tale of the Horse. With his horse Mickey! pic.twitter.com/MzSIXU5Gvm — Yashaswini Chandra (@Yashaswini_Ch) July 29, 2021

Fouaad Mirza now qualifies for the final Invidual Jumping round!! With a total penality of 47.20 at #19. This feat of his deserves much more media attention.

Desperately wishing to see him win a medal!

Fingers crossed! Kudo Fouaad!#Equestrian #Olympics #TeamIndia #FouaadMirza pic.twitter.com/HTYRk6pApa — #ika (@haashika_) August 2, 2021

In good news for Indian equestrian fans, Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott have qualified for the final jumping round of the #Eventing competition. #Equestrian #Tokyo2020 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 2, 2021

Fouaad Mirza has qualified for the #Equestrian - jumping final event#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dOiXK0xr3V — Ravi mishra (@ravi07_mishra) August 2, 2021

Awesome run by #FouaadMirza and his horse.



Finger cross.



He should finish under the top 25 among 51 athletes.



The 25 best-placed athletes after the 1st jumping test qualify to participate in the jumping individual final.#Cheer4India #TeamIndia #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/LEhZUu0uLh — Varun (@chikchik18) August 2, 2021

Equestrian @FouaadMirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott qualify for the Jumping Individual Finals!



India is participating in horse riding for the first time and will play in the final in the 1st attempt.

HISTORIC! 🏇🌟



All the best #TeamIndia #TokyoOlympics2020 — Sanjana Sharma (@_keysarasara) August 2, 2021

