What is 1 Hour of Racing mode in Forza Horizon 5? Cars, rules, and tracks revealed

Forza Horizon 5's success has been to win over both fans and critics alike. The game was one of the best releases of 2021 and has rightfully won several awards at the prestigious The Game Awards in 2021. A major part of the game's success is not just the vast collection of cars and game modes alone.

An amazing feature of Forza Horizon 5 has been the community's freedom in the game. Season 1 of 1 Hour of Racing, to be held very soon, is a perfect example of that. A completely fan-made event, it epitomizes the racing game's potential and scope for fans, outside the realms of official things.

With the first race of the fan-made event coming up, let's look at how players will participate and what the restrictions are.

Complete details of the fan-made "1 Hour of Racing" mode in Forza Horizon 5

Community events are an amazing feature of Forza Horizon 5. While there is no shortage of things to do at the official end. However, it can be boring sometimes, especially for gamers who play it in a hardcore manner. Hence, the community events can come as a big relief.

The 1 Hour of Racing event will aim to be the best GT series racing event of the Forza Horizon 5. GT stands for Gran Tourismo, which introduced cars that fit between luxury and sports cars. The term has evolved, and there are some great cars like the Lamborghini Huracan and Nissan GTR, among others.

Process to race

The first season of the extensive community event began earlier today and has received tremendous reception from the entire community. Upon request here, players will be able to get an invite link.

Once the Discord has been joined, they will have to select from a list of eligible cars and then tune them accordingly. The rules of tuning are being kept in such a manner that the cars will be on an equal footing and won't have advantages over each other at the start.

The community races will take place every Sunday and it will be test of skill and talent rather than depending too much on the abilities of the cars.

Tracks and rules to be revealed in Discord

The complete set of rules and regulations can be known upon joining the Discord server. The rules will stipulate the cars to be racing at an equal standing. The races will likely be held on tracks that will be community made as well. It's quite likely that the tracks will be made in such a manner that can lead to great races in Forza Horizon 5.

Edited by R. Elahi