10 best deals under $20 at Steam Winter Sale 2023

The ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2023 has players excited for deep discounts and cheap offers - especially since this is the final sale of the year. With games across varied price ranges on offer, all kinds of budgets have been accounted for. That means fans need not look any further if they want something for a few bucks or can spare the dough for double-digit titles.

Those looking for something meaty but reasonably priced at the same time need not look further. Let's take a look at some great offers below $20 - more precisely, the above 10 and below 20 range - during the latest Steam Winter Sale.

Best games below $20 for Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montreal's latest Marvel adventure is one of their most memorable action-adventure games yet. As Starlord and the rest of the Guardians, players will embark on a perilous journey across planets to stop the antagonistic Universal Church of Truth. Utilizing the Guardian's unique abilities, Starlord can string together chaotic combos to make even hordes of foes sweat.

75% off at $14.99 on Steam

2) DAVE THE DIVER

Taking place in and around the Blue Hole, players will dive into the oceanic depths to catch fish and seek treasures. The indie hit, DAVE THE DIVER, from MINTROCKET is a culmination of engrossing 2D underwater exploration and an intriguing restaurant-management segment. This results in an experience like no other game before, and the ongoing Steam Winter Sale offers a 20% discount once again.

20% off at $15.99 on Steam

3) Final Fantasy 15 WINDOWS EDITION

While Final Fantasy 16 is not on Steam yet, PC fans will have to make do with the predecessor adventure featuring Prince Noctis and his friends' journey to reclaim his kingdom from the Niflheim. Players will explore vast open landscapes and fight towering monsters while bonding with the all-male crew. This Steam Winter Sale 2023 offer is also the cheapest the Square Enix JRPG has been yet.

60% off at $13.99 on Steam

4) Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition

With Baldur's Gate 3 being the crowning winner at The Game Awards 2023, Larian Studios' predecessor project sees historically low pricing for this Steam Winter Sale. Whether solo or co-op, an enthralling, and deep turn-based RPG adventure awaits players across the magical world of Rivellon in their bid to rise to godhood. However, this game is not for the faint of heart, with even easier difficulties posing a modest challenge.

70% off at $13.49 on Steam

5) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

The hit PS4 open-world post-apocalyptic sci-fi game is at its best on PC. Players will try to unravel the mysteries behind the robotic beasts that roam the Earth as Aloy sets out to learn more about her past as well. Armed with high-tech weaponry,

Aloy will take on various monsters each with unique attack patterns and weaknesses. At 75% off, the Steam Winter Sale 2023 marks the second time the game has been on offer for this cheap.

75% off at $12.49 on Steam

6) Saints Row (2022)

While the last open-world game from the now-defunct developer Volition may be controversial among gamers, this is the lowest this reboot of the iconic gang crime series has been priced yet during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale. Players will build a custom avatar via the in-depth character creator and fight various factions to assert control over the desert city of Santo Illeso. How they do it is up to them.

55% off at $13.49 on Steam

7) Psychonauts 2

A successor to a cult-classic title, Psychonauts 2 elevates the 3D platformer goodness and signature Double Fine humor to new heights. With his dream of becoming a Psychonaut coming true, protagonist Raz is thrust into another mind-bending adventure after their leader goes missing. This sees him navigate various characters' twisted and zany psyches to find clues on how to progress.

80% off at $11.99 on Steam

8) NieR Automata

Regarded as one of the best RPGs ever made, NieR Automata is a treat for those diving into it for the first time, especially during the current Steam Winter Sale. As a group of powerful Androids, players will battle a hostile robotic force while pondering philosophical queries about free will and consciousness. All of this is topped with a healthy sprinkling of fluid hack & slash action courtesy of developer Platinum Games.

60% off at $15.99 on Steam

9) Chernobylite Enhanced Edition

Developed by The Farm 51 of GET EVEN and World War 3 fame, Chernobylite takes place in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. As a first-person survival RPG, players must brave the terrors and anomalies of this radioactive wasteland as protagonist Igor Khymynuk. Besides other humans, players must also contend with bizarre mutants and other monstrosities.

60% off at $11.99 on Steam

10) Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Originally released for the Nintendo Switch, the latest SEGA rhythm game featuring the titular Vocaloid is perhaps the best installment yet. With over 170 unique songs to pick from, players can have the concert of their dreams come true. Furthermore, the brutal rhythm action will also test their skills across each track.

60% off at $15.75 on Steam