PS Plus September 2023 offerings will reportedly include last year's controversial GTA clone

PS Plus has always offered a variety of games for subscribers to enjoy on PlayStation platforms, and we have received word of next month's lineup already. According to Billbil-kun of Dealabs Magazine, the PS Plus September 2023 lineup on PS4 and PS5 will include 2022's Saints Row. Developer Volition's open-world GTA clone was met with mixed reception upon its debut, which did not change with its subsequent release either.

So, this game being available to PS Plus owners for free may be good or bad news, depending on the player's perspective.

What games are included in the PS Plus September 2023 lineup?

So far, the entire lineup for next month is uncertain, as Dealabs only mentioned that one specific game. They did not provide information on the rest of the catalog.

However, an official announcement should likely arrive soon as we near the beginning of next month. Saints Row will reportedly be available to add to players' libraries from September 5, 2023, to October 3, 2023. This applies to other games that will eventually be confirmed, too.

So, what really is the deal with the new Saints Row? Acting as a reboot of the underrated GTA-inspired franchise of the same name, developer Volition brings it into the modern era with a bigger open world and improved visuals.

However, fans who wanted a return to the grittier themes, writing, and tones of the original were sorely disappointed as the latest title was the polar opposite.

We reviewed Saints Row last year when it launched. Unfortunately, much of the general consensus about it is true. Despite various improvements, tweaks, and adjustments to the formula, it fails to evolve the Saints mantra.

In 2023, it is a mediocre open-world action adventure that leaves much to be desired, especially when pitted against more advanced peers like even the decade-old GTA 5.

However, there is still fun to be had if players keep their expectations in check. If nothing else, the rumored upcoming selection is a great way for PlayStation gamers to check out the game for no extra charge and see if it appeals to them.

It should be noted that Saints Row (if the leak is true), as well as the rest of the catalog, will be available to all tiers of PS Plus - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Do note that a continued subscription to the service is needed to play games from the catalog. If their subscription expires, the games will remain in their libraries but will not be available to play until the subscription is renewed again.