Top 10 frontcourt players in NBA 2k25

NBA 2k25’s release is just a few days away and fans are excited for its arrival. Some are also wondering about who the best frontcourt players in the game are, which we will be taking a look at in this article. However, for those new to basketball and wondering what a frontcourt is, it refers to the attacking half of the court.

Therefore, frontcourt players are the offensive players/attackers of a team. With that said, let’s look at the top ten frontcourt players in NBA 2k25.

Note: The entries are based on players' overall ratings in NBA 2k25.

LeBron James and 9 other top NBA 2k25 frontcourt players

10) Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero in action (Image via Getty)

Position: PF/SF

Overall Rating: 89

The overall tenth-best frontcourt player in the game this year is Paolo Banchero. He plays for the Orlando Magic and Outside Scoring is his best trait with Inside Scoring just a tad lower. Banchero is 6 feet 10 inches tall and has a wingspan of 7 feet 1 inch.

9) Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama against Stephen Curry (Image via Getty)

Position: C/PF

Overall Rating: 91

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is just 20 years old but stands among the best frontcourt players in NBA 2k25. Wembanyama is 7 feet 4 inches tall and has the largest wingspan of all players on this list at 8 feet. Inside and Outside Scoring are his best-rated traits in the game.

8) Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers (Image via Getty)

Position: SF/PF

Overall Rating: 92

Standing at 6 feet and 7 inches tall, Kawhi Leonard plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. His wingspan is 7 feet 3 inches, and Outside Scoring is his best-rated trait this year in the Visual Concepts title.

7) Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers (Image via Getty)

Position: C/PF

Overall Rating: 94

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis also features alongside the best frontcourt players in 2k25. Complementing his 6-foot-10-inch stature and 7-foot-5-inch wingspan is his exceptional Inside Scoring.

6) Kevin Durant

Durant (right) next to Stephen Curry (Image via Getty)

Position: PF/SF

Overall Rating: 94

Kevin Durant plays for the Phoenix Suns. Considered a legend in the sport, he stands at 6 feet 10 inches with a 7 feet 5-inch wingspan. Durant's highest-rated trait in NBA 2k25 is Outside Scoring.

5) Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum in action at the 2024 Summer Olympics (Image via Getty)

Position: SF/PF

Overall Rating: 95

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum has Outside Scoring as his best trait in the game this year. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall and has a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches.

4) LeBron James

LeBron James against Los Angeles Clippers (Image via Getty)

Position: SF/PF

Overall Rating: 95

To no one's surprise, LeBron James is also a top frontcourt player in NBA 2k25. The Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall with a 7-foot wingspan. Athleticism is his highest-rated trait in this edition of the game.

3) Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid in action (Image via Getty)

Position: C

Overall Rating: 96

Joel Embiid plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and has Inside, as well as Outside Scoring, as his best traits in NBA 2k25, with Rebounding not too far behind either. As for build, Embiid is 7 feet tall and has a wingspan of 7 feet 5 inches.

2) Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo in the 2024 Summer Olympics (Image via Getty)

Position: PF/SF

Overall Rating: 97

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo stands at 7 feet tall and has a 7 feet 4 inch wingspan. The Greek Freak's strongest trait in the game this year is Athleticism.

1) Nikola Jokic

Jokic against Minnesota Timberwolves (Image via Getty)

Position: C

Overall Rating: 97

Nikola Jokic plays for the Denver Nuggets and has an overall rating of 97 in NBA 2K's latest edition. The mercurial Serbian is 6 feet 11 inches tall and has an impressive wingspan of 7 feet and 3 inches. Inside as well as Outside Scoring are his strongest traits in-game.

