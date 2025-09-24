10 best falsebacks in EA FC 26

The official player ratings have sparked a huge buzz online among players trying to learn the best falsebacks in EA FC 26. The falseback position has gained immense popularity in the last few years. The position entails the sidebacks or wingbacks to move forward in midfield to defend opponents' attacks as well as create counter-attacks en route to goals.

With the Falseback++ and Falseback+ roles being a part of EA FC 26, many gamers will be using them to derive the realism offered in the title.

Who are the best falsebacks in EA FC 26?

You can rely on the players while creating your Ultimate Team or starting your Career Mode journeys. Equipped with Falseback++ and Falseback+ roles, the players have great pace, dribbling, defending, and physical stats, highlighting their versatility.

Here's a look at the best falsebacks in EA FC 26:

Player OVR Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Reece James 81 RB 76 71 82 77 81 81 Felicitas Rauch 81 LB 80 57 71 76 80 76 Jules Koundé 87 RB 84 47 74 79 86 84 Joško Gvardiol 84 LB 78 71 75 78 84 82 Marc Cucurella 84 LB 75 64 79 80 82 79 Marcos Llorente 84 RB 89 79 78 81 78 82 Matteo Darmian 81 RB 71 62 74 76 81 71 Hannah Blundell 81 LB 69 54 71 73 82 70 Natalia Kuikka 78 RB 78 53 70 74 77 80 Kerry Abello 78 LB 69 64 74 76 75 70

10) Kerry Abello

Kerry Abello (Image via EA Sports)

At 26, Kerry Abello has already cemented her place in the left flank of the US women's national team and Orlando Pride. In the game, she has 76 Dribbling, 75 Defending, and 74 Passing, all of which make her one of the best falsebacks in EA FC 26.

9) Natalia Kuikka

Natalia Kuikka (Image via EA Sports)

With plenty of experience, Natalia Kuikka has established herself as a dependable falseback for the Chicago Stars and the Finnish women's national team. 80 Physical, 77 Defending, and 74 Dribbling, along with a Falseback++ role, Kuikka can be a great addition for your Ultimate Team, helping you win more matches.

8) Hannah Blundell

Hannah Blundell (Image via EA Sports)

For the last few seasons, Hannah Blundell has performed exceptionally well for Manchester United, earning her a slot among the best falsebacks in EA FC 26. In the game, she has 82 Defending and 73 Dribbling and Falseback++ role, which helps her play the dual role of a midfielder and a defender.

7) Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian (Image via EA Sports)

A veteran on the pitch, Matteo Darmian has perfected the role of a falseback for Inter Milan. In EA FC 26, Darmian has a Falseback+ role and has 81 Defending, 76 Dribbling, and 74 Passing, which makes him a nightmare for the opponent attackers on the right flank.

6) Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente (Image via EA Sports)

A mainstay on the right flank for Atletico Madrid, Marcos Llorente is one of the fastest defenders in the top European leagues. In the game, the same has been reflected as he has 89 Pace (alongside 82 Physical and 81 Passing), helping him stop opponents' attackers and launch a quick counter-attack.

5) Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella (Image via EA Sports)

Marc Cucurella has been instrumental in Spain's recent Euro win and Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph. With a Fasleback+ role, he has been included among the best falsebacks in EA FC 26. He also boasts 79 Physical, 82 Defending, and 80 Dribbling, which helps him close down the width and act as a midfielder when needed.

4) Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol (Image via EA Sports)

Under Pep Guardiola, Josko Gvardiol has transitioned into a successful left back and a falseback. With a Falseback+ role (coupled with 82 Physical and 84 Defending) in EA FC 26, he will constantly fill the void in the left flank once your midfielders and wingers are out of position. This will help your team concede fewer goals and earn more victories.

3) Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde (Image via EA Sports)

Jules Kounde has consistently acted as a falseback by winning duels in midfield, contributing to Barcelona's success. With 86 Defending, 84 Pace, and 84 Physical, Kounde can help your team regain possession and start quick counter-attacks. He also has a Falseback+ role and is one of the best falsebacks in EA FC 26 to rely on.

2) Felicitas Rauch

Felicitas Rauch (Image via EA Sports)

Following some great performances for North Carolina Courage and the German women's national team, EA Sports has assigned Felicitas Rauch with a Falseback++ role in EA FC 26. Her versatility is reflected in her stats as she has 80 Pace, 80 Defending, 76 Dribbling, and 76 Physical, enabling her to defend and create chances.

1) Reece James

Reece James (Image via EA Sports)

Due to his great performances for Chelsea and England, Reece James has been included as one of the best falsebacks in EA FC 26. He has a Falseback++ role, which shows his propensity to act as a midfielder.

He also has 82 Passing, 81 Physical, and 81 Defending, all of which are important in helping you win more matches in your Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

A couple of names that narrowly miss out from making the list are Jorel Hato and Risa Shimizu (both with the Falseback++ role). Alongside the names mentioned above, Jorel and Risa can also serve as great falsebacks for your team, helping you derive an enriched virtual football gaming experience.

