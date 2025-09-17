10 Best Sweeper Keepers in EA FC 26

Goalkeepers are no longer just shot-stoppers in modern football, as they’re also the first line of attack. The Sweeper Keeper role has become increasingly important in EA FC 26, rewarding players who can command their box, rush off the line, and start plays with precise distribution. With the Role+ and Role++ system, certain keepers stand out as specialists in this role, bringing more depth and realism to the game.

The best Sweeper Keepers in EA FC 26

You can rely on these ten best Sweeper Keepers in EA FC 26. Whether they’re equipped with Sweeper Keeper+ or the elite Sweeper Keeper++, they combine reflexes, positioning, and ball-playing skills to add a whole new dimension to goalkeeping.

Name Position Rating Diving Handling Kicking Reflexes Speed Positioning Christiane Endler GK 88 88 82 84 89 42 89 Chiamaka Nnadozie GK 85 87 80 80 88 63 84 Unai Simon GK 85 84 80 76 85 49 84 Diogo Costa GK 84 83 78 82 86 35 83 Giorgi Mamardashvili GK 84 84 81 72 84 48 84 Wojciech Szczesny GK 84 82 83 75 84 48 84 Joan Garcia GK 83 81 82 77 86 46 83 Guglielmo Vicario GK 82 83 78 78 84 52 80 Nick Pope GK 81 81 81 68 82 49 78 Cata Coll GK 84 83 81 76 87 53 82

1) Unai Simón (85 OVR)

Unai Simón (Image via EA Sports)

Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper earns his spot with Sweeper Keeper++ and an all-around balanced stat set. With 84 Diving, 85 Reflexes, and 84 Positioning, he’s dependable in goal. While his 49 Speed isn’t the fastest, his sharp anticipation makes up for it.

Simón is ideal for players who prefer a more traditional keeper who can still sweep effectively. His strengths lie in his calmness under pressure, making him a reliable choice for both competitive and casual EA FC 26 players.

2) Diogo Costa (84 OVR)

Diogo Costa (Image via EA Sports)

Diogo Costa continues to grow in reputation, and in EA FC 26, he’s armed with Sweeper Keeper++. With 86 Reflexes, 83 Diving, and 82 Kicking, Costa blends sharp shot-stopping with solid ball distribution. His 35 Speed might look low, but his composure and technical ability help him play out from the back effectively.

In Career Mode, Costa is a long-term investment who develops into one of the best keepers in the game. He’s perfect for players building a squad that values possession and structured build-up play.

3) Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

Christiane Endler (Image via EA Sports)

Christiane Endler is the highest-rated goalkeeper in EA FC 26 with Sweeper Keeper++, but not leading the list due to her smaller build compared to Simón and Costa. Her exceptional 89 Reflexes and 88 Diving make her one of the toughest female goalkeepers to beat, while her 84 Kicking ensures she can transition quickly from defense to attack. Despite a modest 42 Speed, Endler’s anticipation and superb 89 Positioning make her a wall at the back.

In Ultimate Team or Career Mode, Endler is a safe pick for anyone who values consistency. She combines reliability with world-class distribution, making her not only a shot-stopper but also a vital part of a team’s build-up play.

4) Chiamaka Nnadozie (85 OVR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Image via EA Sports)

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has emerged as one of the most exciting options in EA FC 26 thanks to her Sweeper Keeper++ PlayStyle. With 88 Reflexes, 87 Diving, and an impressive 63 Speed, she’s built to dominate in fast-paced situations where quick reactions are key.

Her athleticism allows her to rush off the line confidently, while her 80 Kicking makes her more than capable of initiating counter-attacks. For players who want a dynamic, aggressive goalkeeper, Nnadozie stands out as one of the best value picks.

5) Giorgi Mamardashvili (84 OVR)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image via EA Sports)

Liverpool’s new keeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, comes with Sweeper Keeper+ in EA FC 26. With 84 Diving, 84 Reflexes, and 84 Positioning, he offers remarkable consistency across the board. His 72 Kicking, while not elite, is solid enough for initiating quick passes out of defense.

Mamardashvili is particularly popular in Ultimate Team due to his size and reach, making him excellent in one-on-one scenarios. For players who need a dependable keeper with great reflexes, he’s one of the best choices in this list.

6) Wojciech Szczęsny (84 OVR)

Wojciech Szczęsny (Image via EA Sports)

The experienced Barcelona shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny is another option with Sweeper Keeper+. With 84 Reflexes, 82 Diving, and 84 Positioning, he’s still among the most reliable veterans in the game.

While his 48 Speed is average, Szczęsny makes up for it with his commanding presence and ability to handle high-pressure situations. He might not be the best option for Career Mode due to his age, but an exceptional choice for Ultimate Team, especially in the early days of the game.

7) Joan García (83 OVR)

Joan García (Image via EA Sports)

Barcelona’s new signing, Joan García, is one of the younger names on this list, featuring with Sweeper Keeper+. His standout attribute is his 86 Reflexes, which is paired with 83 Positioning and a strong 82 Handling.

He’s a fantastic pick in Career Mode for managers looking to develop a future star. García already has the stats to compete at the top level in Ultimate Team, and with his growth potential, he’s a great young keeper worth trying.

8) Guglielmo Vicario (82 OVR)

Guglielmo Vicario (Image via EA Sports)

Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is rated 82 in EA FC 26 but shines with Sweeper Keeper+. With 84 Reflexes, 83 Diving, and 78 Kicking, Vicario is more than capable of holding his own against higher-rated goalkeepers.

His 52 Speed makes him a decent rushing option, while his reliability in shot-stopping scenarios ensures you won’t be let down in clutch moments. For those looking for a budget-friendly option, Vicario is one of the best choices.

9) Nick Pope (81 OVR)

Nick Pope (Image via EA Sports)

Nick Pope may not be the highest-rated with just 81 overall, but he still has great utility with Sweeper Keeper+. His balanced 81 Diving, 81 Handling, and 82 Reflexes make him consistent between the sticks.

Pope’s strength lies in his physical presence, particularly in aerial duels and corners due to his height. Players who prefer a commanding goalkeeper who can clear danger with ease will find him very useful in both offline and online modes.

10) Cata Coll (84 OVR)

Cata Coll (Image via EA Sports)

Rounding off the list is Cata Coll, who boasts Sweeper Keeper+ with excellent 87 Reflexes and 83 Diving. With 82 Positioning and 81 Handling, she offers a well-rounded profile in EA FC 26.

Her 53 Speed makes her quickest on this list, allowing her to react better to through balls and counter-attacks. Coll is an underrated gem who offers superb reliability for her rating. Despite the stats, she is listed at the bottom due to her height. She would struggle against the tall male players in Ultimate Team. However, it is the Career Mode, where she truly shines due to her age and potential.

There are some honorable mentions like David Soria, Merle Frohms, and Dean Henderson, who are also great Sweeper Keepers but narrowly missed this list. If any names mentioned in this article are in your squad, you have an exceptional keeper ready to rush out of their line.

