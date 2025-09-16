When it comes to dominating midfield and creating chances in real life or EA FC 26, passing is a key attribute that often makes the difference between an average player and a game-changing star. EA FC 26 highlights this perfectly, with its ratings showcasing the very best passers who can unlock defenses with vision, precision, and composure.

This year, the list of top passers features a balanced mix of men’s and women’s football, bringing playmakers from various positions like deep-lying midfield maestros to creative wingers who thrive on the final ball. Let’s break down the 10 best passers in EA FC 26, ranked by their passing attributes.

The highest-rated passers in EA FC 26

From midfield maestros to full-backs with world-class distribution, here are the 10 best passers in EA FC 26 based on their passing stats.

Player Rating Position Passing Lindsey Heaps 87 CAM, CM 87 Sakina Karchaoui 87 CM, LW, LB, CDM 87 Martin Ødegaard 87 CM, CDM 88 Caroline Graham Hansen 90 RW, RM 88 Florian Wirtz 89 CAM, ST, CM 88 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 RB, RM 89 Bruno Fernandes 87 CAM, CM 89 Joshua Kimmich 89 CDM, RB, CM 89 Alexia Putellas 91 CM, CAM, CDM 90 Kevin De Bruyne 87 CM, CAM 92

10) Lindsey Heaps

Lindsey Heaps (Image via EA Sports)

With an 87 Passing stat, Lindsey Heaps is among the most reliable creators in EA FC 26. Her ability to unlock defenses with incisive passes makes her a valuable option in advanced midfield positions.

9) Sakina Karchaoui

Sakina Karchaoui (Image via EA Sports)

Sakina Karchaoui is one of the most versatile players, capable of playing at various positions. Whether deployed as a midfielder, winger, or defender, her 87 passing ensures she can link play seamlessly, adding fluidity to any lineup.

8) Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard (Image via EA Sports)

The Arsenal playmaker earns an 88 Passing rating, reflecting his real-world ability to dictate play in tight spaces. His Incisive Pass PlayStyle+ enhances through balls, making him a nightmare for defenses.

7) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen (Image via EA Sports)

Hansen is known for her dribbling and flair, but also shines as a creator. With 88 Passing and the Trickster PlayStyle+, the Norwegian can combine creativity with precision distribution from wide areas.

6) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports)

At just 21, Florian Wirtz is already among the elite passers in world football. His 88 Passing, coupled with Incisive Pass, reflects his real-world ability in the game. So, it makes the German maestro deadly in central areas where vision is key.

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image via EA Sports)

Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his crossing and distribution, which was a primary reason for Real Madrid signing the English right back. EA FC 26 reflects that renowned ability with an 89 Passing and Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ to put devastating deliveries into the box.

Also Read: Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings

4) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Image via EA Sports)

Bruno Fernandes remains one of the most consistent midfield creators in football. His 89 Passing ensures accuracy in both long balls and short play, while his Relentless PlayStyle+ helps him maintain effectiveness throughout matches.

3) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich (Image via EA Sports)

A tactical leader on the pitch, Kimmich’s 89 Passing makes him one of the best deep-lying playmakers. His Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+ paired with his passing attribute, he can switch play and pick out teammates across the field effortlessly.

2) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas (Image via EA Sports)

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is as influential in-game as she is in real life. Her 90 Passing stat and First Touch PlayStyle+ make her an unrivaled midfielder who can control possession and execute pinpoint passes under pressure.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne (Image via EA Sports)

Sitting at the top is Kevin De Bruyne, with an outstanding 92 passing rating. The Manchester City talisman’s vision, accuracy, and range of distribution set him apart as the ultimate playmaker in EA FC 26. His Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ ensures devastating precision on crosses and through balls.

Passing is the foundation of controlling matches in EA FC 26, and these players embody that skill at the highest level. Whether it’s De Bruyne’s unmatched vision, Putellas’ composure, or Alexander-Arnold’s crossing, each of these stars brings unique strengths that can completely change the flow of a game. For players who value creativity and precision, these passers are the ones to build your team around. Some honorable mentions are Cole Palmer, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Rúben Neves, all with 87 passing, who narrowly missed the top 10 but remain outstanding passers.

