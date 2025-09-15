10 best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best CDMs in EA FC 26 work like a defensive screen in front of the backline. Hence, they automatically become one of the most crucial pieces of the team. CDMs are the workhorses who tirelessly win the ball back and disrupt opponents' attacks. Some of the best CDMs are also great at scoring long-range goals, so the second balls from your set pieces will always be a threat to your opponents.

Ad

In this article, we will talk about the highest-rated players who can play CDMs in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

The highest rated CDMs in EA FC 26

Below is a list of the best CDMs in EA FC 26:

Players Position Overall Defending Physicality Leah Williamson CB/CDM 87 88 77 Patricia Guijarro Gutierez CDM/CM 89 86 83 Maria Francesca Caldentey Oliver CM/CDM/RW 89 76 79 Pedro Gonzalez Lopez CM/CDM 89 78 77 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB/CM 89 83 79 Vitor Nachado Fereira CM/CDM 89 75 70 Fredrico Valverde CM/CDM/RB 89 83 85 Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante CDM/CM 90 86 85 Aitana Bonmati Conca CM/CDM 91 77 75 Alexia Putellas Segura CM/CAM/CDM 91 72 80

Ad

Trending

Also read: 10 best CAMs in EA FC 26

10) Leah Williamson

Leah Williamson, the right-footed, 87-rated Arsenal and England women's star, is a versatile CB. Due to primarily playing on defense, she is already great at defending (88) and can be relied upon to play as a defensive midfielder. She also has an impressive 77 rating in physicality.

Leah Williamson is a CB who can also play as a CDM (Image via EA Sports)

Williamson is also great at cutting passing lines with her amazing 86 rating in interceptions.

Ad

9) Patricia Guijarro Gutierrez

In ninth place, we have the CDM of Barca women's, who is one of the best in EA FC 26. The right-footed, 89-rated CDM has an impressive 86 rating in defense, 83 in physicality, and 84 in interception. She also has an 82 rating in shooting the ball.

Guijjaro is a pillar of Barcelona women's defense (Image via EA Sports)

However, the best aspect of Gutierrez's gameplay is probably her long shots (91). She can score a lot of goals from outside the box.

Ad

8) Mariona

Maria Francesca Caldentey Oliver, aka Mariona, is a Spanish CM who can also play in positions like CDM and RW. One of the stars of the Arsenal women's team, the 89-rated player has good defending (76) and physicality (90) ratings.

Mariona is one of the most versatile CMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

It might be a good idea to field Oliver in a supporting role beside the main CDM in a 4-2-3-1 or similar formation instead of giving her the responsibility of defending against the opponent's strikers.

Ad

7) Pedri

The Barcelona and Spain star is an 89-rated CM who can also play as a CDM. While his defending (78) and physicality (77) ratings may not be as impressive, he has an amazing 87 rating when it comes to making interceptions.

Pedri can also play as a ball-winning midfielder in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Besides, Pedri has impressive passing (85) and dribbling (91) stats, and great passing vision, too, making him a great player to have when the ball is in possession.

Ad

Also read: 10 best strikers in EA FC 26

6) Joshua Kimmich

The right-footed, 89-rated, versatile CDM has captained Bayern Munich and Germany, and can be a perfect fit in the DM position of any team. He has an 83 rating in defending, an 85 rating in interceptions, and a 79 rating in physicality, making it harder to dribble past him during matches.

Joshua Kimmich is among the best versatile CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Joshua Kimmich is also great at passing (89) the ball and at long shots (83). So scoring bangers won't be a problem with him in your team.

Ad

5) Vitinha

Vitor Machado Fereira, aka Vitinha, is the star of Portugal's midfield and the defending UCL champions with PSG. Despite being a CM, he can play as a CDM with a decent 75 rating in defending, an 85 rating in interception, and a 70 physicality rating. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his dribbling (90).

Primarily a CM, Vitinha also has impressive defensive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Once Vitinha has the ball, it is hard to take it away from him. His 86-rated passes break the defensive line, and his 84-rated long shots end up in the back of the net most of the time.

Ad

Also read: 10 fastest players in EA FC 26

4) Federico Valverde

Real Madrid and Uruguay star Federico Valverde is one of the best CDMs in EA FC 26. Valverde has an 83 rating in defending and an 85 rating in physicality. He rarely loses a duel with opponents, and once he wins it, it is hard to take the ball away from him.

Federico Valverde is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Valverde can play in multiple positions, has an amazing pace (88) and shooting (84) rating. He also has an 88 rating in interceptions, and with a 91 rating, his long shots from outside the box fly into the back of the net more often than not.

Ad

3) Rodri

The right-footed, 90-rated, former Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. The Man City man plays a key role in the CDM position of a Pep Guardiola team. His 86-rated defending and 85-rated physicality stats reflect his ability as a DM.

Rodri can be the best CDM in your EA FC 26 Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Rodri is also known for his passing (86) ability. He also has an impressive dribbling (84) rating. Overall, he can be a great addition in the CDM role of any Ultimate Team in EA FC 26.

Ad

2) Aitana Bonmati Conca

The 91-rated, versatile CM is one of the CDMs in EA FC 26. The right-footed Spanish international boasts a 77 defending and a 75 physicality rating and can be relied upon whenever you need to win the ball back. Bonmati has an 88 interception rating, so she can cut the opponent's passing lines, disrupting their build-up.

Aitana Bonmati is a reliable CDM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

She also boasts an 87 shooting and a 89 long shots rating, meaning she can score long rangers to break the deadlock, especially against low block teams who are not allowing anyone inside their penalty box when defending.

Ad

1) Alexia Putellas Segura

The Spain and Barca women's star is one of the highest-rated and versatile midfielders in the game. The 91-rated central midfielder can play in both CAM and CDM positions. She has an impressive 72 rating in defending and 80 rating in physicality, so in a duel with the opponent's midfielder/forwards on the pitch, gamers can rely on her to win the ball back.

Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated CM and one of the best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, the most interesting aspect of Alexia's gameplay is her passing (90) and dribbling (91). A CDM who is great at passing is a blessing for gamers during attacking transitions, as she can win the ball back and instantly send the ball for the strikers.

Ad

Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Sandro Tonali are some of the names worth mentioning in the list of the best CDMs in EA FC 26. However, since this article takes the overall ratings of players who can play as a CDM into account, they miss out on the list this time.

Follow Sportskeeda for more EA FC 26 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.