10 best CAMs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

In EA FC 26, CAMs are an integral part of most Ultimate Team formations. These players make visionary passes, pull off insane assists, and in situations where the team might be struggling to break the deadlock, they often find the back of the net. While CAMs contribute very little defensively, they can be unstoppable during attacking transitions.
Some of the best central attacking midfielders in EA FC 26 include Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala. There are also strikers like Osumane Dembele, Melchie Dumornay, and others, who can play in multiple positions, including the attacking midfield.
Also, note that the players in this list are ranked based on their overall in-game ratings. In this article, we only name the traditional CAMs and CMs who can play in this position.
The best-rated CAMs in EA FC 26
Below is a list of the 10 best CAMs in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more:
10) Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
The right-footed, 87-rated star of Manchester United and the Portugal national team, Bruno Fernandes, is a versatile CAM who can also play as a CM. He lacks pace (67) but compensates for it with his playmaking abilities.
Fernandes has an impressive 83 rating in shooting and an 80 rating in finishing. He has an 89 rating in passing, an 83 rating in dribbling, and a 92 rating in vision. These numbers speak volumes about his playmaking efforts in the midfield and in the final third. While Fernandes is almost at the top in terms of passing and vision, he is 10th on this list due to his shooting and finishing stats.
9) Cole Palmer
The English international is an 87-rated, versatile CAM who can also play RM and ST. Despite being a CAM, he has scored many goals for Chelsea and helped them win the FIFA Club World Cup in 2024.
Palmer has impressive shooting (83) and finishing (82) stats in EA FC 26. He also has an 87 rating in both passing and dribbling, and with 89-rated vision, he can score and assist.
Palmer is in ninth place despite a great performance over the last few seasons. However, he is still a young player and should improve over time.
8) Kevin De Bruyne
After helping Manchester City's forwards with numerous assists in his prime, Kevin De Bruyne has recently joined Napoli in Serie A. While age has affected his pace (66), the Belgium international is still one of the best CM/CAMs out there, and he can help your Ultimate Team win matches in EA FC 26.
Kevin De Bruyne has an overall 87 rating and a staggering 92 rating in both passing and vision. He can still switch flanks swiftly and deliver defense-breaking passes to players up front. Besides, with an 84 rating, De Bruyne is also great at dribbling.
Kevin De Bruyne, also known as KDB, is among the best passers of the ball. He should be able to help you win more matches in EA FC 26.
7) Rose Lavelle
Rose Lavelle is an 87-rated versatile CM who can also play CAM. The left-footed central midfielder has great pace (85), shooting (81), passing (84), and dribbling (87) ratings. She is also great at finishing (85) and vision (88). These are crucial stats for a CAM.
Overall, Rose is a perfect midfielder with amazing passing and vision. She can easily break defensive lines with her passes and deliver balls to her forwards, helping them score more goals.
6) Lindsey Heaps
The US international is a crucial part of the women's team for Olympique Lyonnais (aka Lyon). This 87-rated, right-footed CAM can also play as a CM. She has impressive shooting (84) and finishing (83) stats and can control the game from the middle of the park with her amazing passing and dribbling.
Heaps has an 87 rating in passing and a staggering 88 rating in vision. She also has an 84 rating in dribbling, which is crucial for a CAM since they are almost always facing opposition defenders.
5) Debora C. de Oliveira
The Brazilian plays for KC Current in the NWSL and is among the top five CAMs in EA FC 26 with an 88 rating. Debora C. de Oliveira can also play as an RW and a CM. The right-footed star has an 85-rated pace and 79-rated shooting.
However, like all CAMs, Oliveira is known for her passing (86). She has a 90 rating in vision, so she will likely identify the opponent defenders' positioning mistakes and make the perfect passes for her forwards. Oliveira also has an amazing 91 rating in dribbling.
4) Jamal Musiala
Musiala, the fourth entry on this list of the best CAMs in EA FC 26, is probably the most versatile player here so far. While his main position is CAM, the Bayern Munich star can also play as LM, CM, and ST. Musiala boasts impressive pace (80) and shooting (82), as well as an immense 88-rated finishing ability. These stats prove his efficiency as a forward.
However, the best aspects of Jamal Musiala's gameplay are probably his passing (80) and dribbling (90). Jamal displayed his dribbling skills in the recent Nations League and Bundesliga matches before suffering an injury in July 2025.
3) Florian Wirtz
Florian Wirtz was a crucial part of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen team that became the undefeated Bundesliga champions in the 2023-24 season. While Wirtz is a traditional CAM, he can also play in both ST and CM positions.
The right-footed German international has an 88 rating in passing and a 90 rating in dribbling, making him one of the most talked-about CAMs in the EA FC 26 season. Besides, Wirtz also has an 82 rating in shooting and an 88 rating in finishing, making him a reliable option as a forward.
2) Jude Bellingham
The Real Madrid and English superstar is one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26. The right-footed player is a traditional CAM who can also play as a CM, and possesses amazing pace (80) and shooting (86) ratings.
As a CAM, there is still room for improvement in Bellingham's passing (83). However, he is a great dribbler (90), which makes him a goal threat and an integral part of your Ultimate Team.
1) Alexia Putellas Segura
As the star player of Barcelona and the Spanish Women's squad, Alexia Putellas Segura is a 91-rated CM who can also play in both a CAM and a CDM position. The left-footed player has impressive ratings in pace (82) and shooting (89). However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her passing (92) and dribbling (91).
Alexia controls the game from the center of the park with her exquisite passes. She can also dribble past multiple opponent players when playing as a CAM and score goals. So whether you place her in central midfield or keep her closer to the forwards in the CAM position, Alexia should help the team score.
