10 best left backs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

In EA FC 26, left-backs (LB) will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a match. They can prevent opponents from scoring in high-intensity matches by acting as a rock-solid defense while also providing crucial support for offensive plays through accurate crosses to the striker. While building your team, you should always opt for high mobility players for this position, as it requires them to constantly run from one end of the pitch to the other.

Ad

On that note, this article provides the list of the top 10 left-backs in EA FC 26 based on their overall ratings.

The best-rated LB in EA FC 26

Here's the required list:

Player Name Position(s) Overall Rating Pace Passing Defense Sakina Karchaoui CM, LW, LB, CDM 87 89 87 77 Katie McCabe LB, LW, LM 87 80 82 83 Nuno Mendes LB, LM 86 95 76 80 Ona Batlle RB, LB, RM 86 80 79 81 Sandy Baltimore LM, LB, LW 85 87 84 72 Selma Bacha LB, LW, LM 85 88 85 78 Federico Dimarco LB, LM 85 80 84 79 Giulia Gwinn RB, LB, RM 84 83 79 82 Joško Gvardiol LB, CB, LM 84 78 75 84 Marc Cucurella LB 84 75 79 82

Ad

Trending

10) Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella plays for Chelsea in the Premier League (Image via EA Sports)

Boasting an overall rating of 84 points, Marc Cucurella had an impressive 2024/25 season with Chelsea, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists. He also helped his team achieve the Club World Cup 2025 glory. In EA FC 26, you can use his defensive ability alongside his passing to create a good possession-based attack.

Ad

9) Joško Gvardiol

Joško Gvardiol was the best defender in the last FIFA World Cup (Image via EA Sports)

In the EA FC 26, Joško Gvardiol will play as a central defender if you opt for Manchester City. However, you can reshuffle it to the left side based on your requirement, leveraging his elite defensive ability.

Ad

Throughout the 2024/25 season, Gvardiol scored six goals and provided two assists to help his team win the English Super Cup.

8) Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn plays for the German female team (Image via EA Sports)

The first female player in this list, Giulia Gwinn, is flexible and can play in both the RB and LB positions in EA FC 26. You can use her 83-rated pace to launch a destructive counterattack from the flank when opponents commit an error near your goal post.

Ad

Overall, she boasts an impressive 84 rating thanks to her 2024/25 season performance with the Bayern Munich Women's team, where she provided four assists and scored a crucial goal.

7) Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco is an Inter Milan player (Image via EA Sports)

Federico Dimarco is the first player in this list to cross the double-digit mark in total assists. You can use him in EA FC 26 to exploit opponents in counterattacks with the help of players like Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

Ad

With his 11 assists and four goals in the 2024/25 season, Dimarco helped his team secure second place in both Serie A and UEFA Champions League. It also boosted his overall rating to 85 points in the latest version of the game.

Also read: All Newcastle FC player ratings

6) Selma Bacha

Selma Bacha is a French international (Image via EA Sports)

Boasting the second-highest passing points in this list, Selma Bacha represents Olympique Lyonnais in the French Première Ligue. In EA FC 26, you can use her as an LB to get the most out of her 88 pace stat. She can also be used to retain possession and construct creative plays using her elite passing (85) and dribbling (82) abilities.

Ad

5) Sandy Baltimore

Sandy Baltimore boasts 87 pace (Image via EA Sports)

Sandy Baltimore justifies the fifth position in this list with her last season's performance (2024/25), where she scored nine goals and provided six assists. In the EA FC 26, she boasts an impressive 87-rated pace, which you can use alongside her passing (84) and dribbling (86) to get past opponents' defense and deliver an accurate cross to the striker to score an easy goal.

Ad

4) Ona Batlle

Ona Batlle boasts 79 dribbling (Image via EA Sports)

In the 2024/25 season, Ona Batlle has immensely contributed to Barcelona Femení's domestic treble triumph and their runner-up finish in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Thanks to her four goals and 10 assists, she got a boost in her overall rating, which currently stands at 86 points. You can use her to defend against high-intensity teams in EA FC 26.

Ad

Also read: 10 best CAMS in the game

3) Nuno Mendes

Nuno boasts high speed (Image via EA Sports)

Nuno Mendes has arguably been the best male left-back in the world for the last few years. During the 2024/25 season, he contributed five goals and an equal number of assists to help his team clinch their first-ever Champions League title.

Ad

While playing EA FC 26, you can leverage his 95 pace stat to catch any winger before they reach your goal post. Conversely, you can also launch quick counterattacks using his high mobility and dribbling capacity.

2) Katie McCabe

Katie MacCabe plays for Arsenal women's team (Image via EA Sports)

Katie McCabe ranks second on the list with an overall rating of 87 in the EA FC 26. A key figure for Arsenal Women, she featured throughout their Champions League Final victory over Barcelona Femení, providing defensive stability that kept the opposition from finding the net. In the 2024/25 season, she added two goals and seven assists, contributions that underline her 82 rating in passing.

Ad

1) Sakina Karchaoui

Sakina plays for France in international tournaments (Image via EA Sports)

Sakina Karchaoui is the top LB in the EA FC 26 with her 87 overall rating. She also boasts the highest pace (89) and passing (87) among female players in her position. Similar to Sandy Baltimore, you can use her to bring stability to the defense while also helping your striker with efficient passes.

Ad

During the 2024/25 season, she scored five goals and provided three assists to help her team finish second in the French Division 1 Féminine league.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.