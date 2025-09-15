Top 25 MLS EA FC 26 player ratings

With EA FC 26's release just around the corner, football fans are constantly checking their favorite team's player ratings. Inter Miami, which has risen through the ranks in the last few years by winning two major trophies with the help of key figures like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets, dominates this MLS player rating list. Players like Jordi Alba, Heung-Min Son, and Thomas Müller also occupy decent positions.
With that being said, this article highlights the top 25 MLS players based on their overall ratings in EA FC 26.
Official MLS EA FC 26 player ratings
Here is the official list of the top 25 MLS players in EA FC 26:
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) – 86
- Heung-Min Son (LAFC) – 85
- Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) – 84
- Thomas Müller (Whitecaps FC) – 80
- Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF) – 80
- Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) – 80
- Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) – 79
- Marco Reus (LA Galaxy) – 79
- Evander (FC Cincinnati) – 79
- Emil Forsberg (Red Bulls) – 79
- Carles Gil (New England) – 79
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC) – 79
- Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) – 79
- Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF) – 78
- Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC) – 78
- Cristian Arango (SJ Earthquakes) – 78
- Aleksey Miranchuk (Atlanta United) – 78
- Ryan Gauld (Whitecaps FC) – 78
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC) – 77
- Pep Biel (Charlotte FC) – 77
- Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC) – 77
- Hugo Lloris (LAFC) – 77
- Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC) – 77
- Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati) – 77
- Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC) – 77
Leading the list is Argentinian great Lionel Messi, with an overall rating of 86. He is closely followed by Heung Min Son (85 overall), who recently joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur after helping them win their first trophy in 17 years. Rodrigo De Paul occupies third place with a rating of 84, reflecting his last season's performance, where he provided 14 assists and scored four goals.
Thomas Müller, Sergio Busquets, and Riqui Puig take the fourth, fifth, and sixth places, each having an overall rating of 80. They are followed by a group of seven players rated 79, featuring two-time European Golden Shoe winner Luis Suárez from Inter Miami.
This list also contains other players who plied their trade in Europe, like Jordi Alba (78), Wilfried Zaha (77), and Hugo Lloris (77).
