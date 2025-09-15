10 best left-wingers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

EA Sports has released the complete database of player ratings for EA FC 26, allowing gamers to sort through these ratings and determine who the best players in the sport are. There are multiple ways to filter through this information, including position-based filters that provide insight into which players are the best in their particular roles. This article will focus on the best left-wingers in the game.

The left-wing position has introduced some of the biggest superstars in the sport in recent memory. Revolutionized by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard, this role has become extremely influential in the modern game. With the FC IQ system being refined even further in EA FC 26, players have even more alternative positions and will be capable of playing as a left-winger on the virtual pitch.

These are the highest-rated left-wingers in EA FC 26

This article includes players who are originally left-wingers in EA FC 26, as well as attackers capable of playing in this position as an alternative role. These are the ten highest-rated players for this position in the latest title:

Rank Player Name Overall rating 10 Sakina Karchaoui 87 9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 87 8 Lauren Hemp 87 7 Mallory Swanson 87 6 Sophia Wilson 88 5 Ewa Pajor 88 4 Guro Reiten 88 3 Raphinha 89 2 Vinicius Jr 89 1 Kylian Mbappe 91

While some of these players are not conventional left-wingers, or even attackers to begin with, they are all capable of playing as left-wingers under the FC IQ system.

10) Sakina Karchaoui (Overall rating: 87)

Karchaoui (Image via EA Sports)

The PSG superstar was originally a left-back in previous titles, but now has the primary position of a central midfielder in EA FC 26. While she is more of a defensive player, she can also play as a left-winger and has some amazing stats for this role. She has amazing pace, dribbling and passing, as well as five-star skill moves. All of these attributes could prove to be really useful on the wing.

9) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Overall rating: 87)

Kvaratskhelia (Image via EA Sports)

After a high-profile transfer from Napoli to PSG in the January transfer window, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted no time in establishing himself as an influential player for his new club. His performances helped the French side win the domestic treble, as well as the UEFA Champions League, earning him a +2 overall upgrade in EA FC 26.

With five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and amazing well-rounded stats, he will certainly be an overpowered attacker in the game.

8) Lauren Hemp (Overall rating: 87)

Hemp (Image via EA Sports)

This is the first player in this list so far to originally be a left-winger. After a successful season with Manchester City and a WEURO-winning campaign with England, Lauren Hemp has received a +1 overall boost in EA FC 26. She has the pace and dribbling stats requried to be an effective winger, along with the Rapid+ PlayStyle which will make her even faster.

7) Mallory Swanson (Overall rating: 87)

Swanson (Image via EA Sports)

Mallory Swanson has retained her overall rating from FC 25 in the latest title, and she will be just as overpowered as ever on the virtual pitch. Her pace, shooting and dribbling abilities are top-notch. She can also play as a striker, which could be an amazing alternative role for her due to her five-star weak foot.

6) Sophia Wilson (Overall rating: 88)

Wilson (Image via EA Sports)

Widely regarded as one of the best attackers in the world of women's football, Sophia Wilson is one of the highest-rated NWSL players in EA FC 26. The American striker has an alternative position as a left-winger or a CAM, making her a versatile option for any squad. She has 92 pace, 87 shooting and 89 dribbling, along with a five-star weak foot. All these attributes make her an elite-tier forward on the virtual pitch.

5) Ewa Pajor (Overall rating: 88)

Pajor (Image via EA Sports)

Polish striker Ewa Pajor had an amazing first season for FC Barcelona Femini following her transfer from Wolfsburg, winning multiple titles and scoring plenty of goals. She has received a +1 upgrade in EA FC 26 and can play in multiple positions, including as a left-winger. Being a striker by default, she has amazing pace, dribbling and shooting abiltities, along with the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, that will help her on the wing as well.

4) Guro Reiten (Overall rating: 88)

Reiten (Image via EA Sports)

Chelsea FC has one of the most star-studded rosters in the BWSL, spearheaded by Norwegian winger Guro Reiten. She has high stats when it comes to pace, shooting, dribbling and passing, along with the Rapid+ PlayStyle. She even has some impressive base PlayStyles, including Finesse Shot, Quickstep and Incisive Pass.

3) Raphinha (Overall rating: 89)

Raphinha (Image via EA Sports)

With Barcelona winning the domestic double in Spain last season, plenty of their star players have received massive upgrades in EA FC 26. Raphinha in particular was especially impressive, earning a +5 overall upgrade due to his standout performances. The Brazilian winger is extremely fast, with high stats in shooting, passing and dribbling as well. The Rapid+ PlayStyle will boost his pace even further.

2) Vinicius Jr (Overall rating: 89)

Vini Jr (Image via EA Sports)

After a stunning 2023/24 season with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr struggled to live up to his high standards last season. While he still had plenty of goal contributions, the failure to win a major title has led to a -1 downgrade in EA FC 26. However, he is still one of the best attackers in the game, as he has extremely high pace and dribbling stats, along with five-star skill moves and the Quickstep+ PlayStyle.

1) Kylian Mbappe (Overall rating: 91)

Mbappe (Image via EA Sports)

Kylian Mbappe had a brilliant first season with Real Madrid after his transfer from PSG. While the club failed to win any major titles, the Frenchman won the European golden boot and has maintained his overall rating in EA FC 26. While he is primarily a striker, he can play as a left-winger and has the stats required to excel in this role.

He has exceptional pace, shooting and dribbling abilities, along with five-star skill moves that are excellent for a winger on the virtual pitch.

