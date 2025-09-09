Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is the better player in EA FC 26? (Leaked)

Often regarded as two of the best players in the history of the sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue their legendary rivalry in EA FC 26 as well. Despite being in the twilight years of their career, these legendary forwards still possess the skills to be exceptional on the virtual pitch, and fans are eager to know who is better in the upcoming title.

Ad

The entire EA FC 26 database has been leaked online, with fans scouring the ratings to discover hidden gems and scout the best players in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have inevitably been major candidates, as gamers are wondering how they stack up against one another at this stage of their career.

Note: This comparison is based on Futmind.com leaks.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who is better in EA FC 26?

While Lionel Messi has continued to lead Inter Miami and the Argentine national team to important victories with his goals and assists, Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing the same for Al Nassr and Portugal. These talismanic attackers continue to capture the imagination of fans around the globe, but have unfortunately received downgrades in EA FC 26.

Ad

Trending

Gamers were taken by surprise by their overall ratings in FC 25, with the Argentine playmaker being 88-rated while the Portuguese striker was 86-rated despite their impressive performances in their domestic leagues. However, their age has led to an even bigger decline in EA FC 26. This is a comparison of their overall rating and stats in the upcoming game:

Comparison Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Overall rating 86 85 Pace 78 76 Shooting 85 88 Passing 85 76 Dribbling 90 80 Defending 33 34 Physicality 64 76

Ad

The former FC Barcelona and PSG superstar also possesses the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle, which is an accurate depiction of his pass-and-move approach to the sport. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus forward has the Power Shot+ PlayStyle, which showcases his ability to score from ridiculously long distances.

These are the stats and overall ratings (Images via Futmind.com)

Both players have received a nerf to their pace and will be too slow to be meta on the virtual pitch. However, they possess key attributes that will still make them viable options for their preferred roles. Lionel Messi still has impressive passing and dribbling abilities, which will make him an exceptional playmaker. Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo's five-star skill moves and high shooting stats will make him an amazing striker in a two-striker formation when paired with a faster partner.

Ad

When it comes to comparing the two, Lionel Messi will certainly be the more overpowered option. While Cristiano Ronaldo has higher shooting and a more domineering physical presence to compliment his five-star skill moves, the Argentine superstar has far better dribbling and passing. He will also be more versatile under the FC IQ system as he can play on the right wing, as a striker or as a CAM.

Their lower overall ratings will also make it easier to use them in Evolutions when it comes to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.