Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is the better player in EA FC 26? (Leaked)

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:12 GMT
Messi vs Ronaldo in EA FC 26 (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Messi vs Ronaldo in EA FC 26 (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Often regarded as two of the best players in the history of the sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue their legendary rivalry in EA FC 26 as well. Despite being in the twilight years of their career, these legendary forwards still possess the skills to be exceptional on the virtual pitch, and fans are eager to know who is better in the upcoming title.

The entire EA FC 26 database has been leaked online, with fans scouring the ratings to discover hidden gems and scout the best players in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have inevitably been major candidates, as gamers are wondering how they stack up against one another at this stage of their career.

Note: This comparison is based on Futmind.com leaks.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who is better in EA FC 26?

While Lionel Messi has continued to lead Inter Miami and the Argentine national team to important victories with his goals and assists, Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing the same for Al Nassr and Portugal. These talismanic attackers continue to capture the imagination of fans around the globe, but have unfortunately received downgrades in EA FC 26.

Gamers were taken by surprise by their overall ratings in FC 25, with the Argentine playmaker being 88-rated while the Portuguese striker was 86-rated despite their impressive performances in their domestic leagues. However, their age has led to an even bigger decline in EA FC 26. This is a comparison of their overall rating and stats in the upcoming game:

ComparisonLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Overall rating8685
Pace7876
Shooting8588
Passing8576
Dribbling9080
Defending3334
Physicality6476
The former FC Barcelona and PSG superstar also possesses the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle, which is an accurate depiction of his pass-and-move approach to the sport. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus forward has the Power Shot+ PlayStyle, which showcases his ability to score from ridiculously long distances.

These are the stats and overall ratings (Images via Futmind.com)
These are the stats and overall ratings (Images via Futmind.com)

Both players have received a nerf to their pace and will be too slow to be meta on the virtual pitch. However, they possess key attributes that will still make them viable options for their preferred roles. Lionel Messi still has impressive passing and dribbling abilities, which will make him an exceptional playmaker. Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo's five-star skill moves and high shooting stats will make him an amazing striker in a two-striker formation when paired with a faster partner.

When it comes to comparing the two, Lionel Messi will certainly be the more overpowered option. While Cristiano Ronaldo has higher shooting and a more domineering physical presence to compliment his five-star skill moves, the Argentine superstar has far better dribbling and passing. He will also be more versatile under the FC IQ system as he can play on the right wing, as a striker or as a CAM.

Their lower overall ratings will also make it easier to use them in Evolutions when it comes to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26.

